To North Greene coach Sam Tarlton, that “T” word is an ugly one.
Tarlton used that “T” word a lot in his post-game comments Thursday night after his Huskies held off University High in a District 1-A thriller 66-64 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Don’t get the idea Tarlton was not happy to escape with a win, because any win in the rugged District 1-A is a good one, regardless of how the outcome is reached. But the Huskies mentor knows this season is still very young, and he also knows his squad will have to do some things a lot better if they have hopes of reaching the lofty heights that some of the preceding NGHS teams have attained.
“Turnovers have been a big problem, both in games and in practice,” Tarlton said with a sigh. “And I just told the team that we are not going to win many meaningful games if we don’t do a better job.
“It’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job. We are young. We come out and run good stuff on offense and do a good job on defense, get up by 15 points, then we start making bad passes and let them get back into it. We’re young, but I’ve got to do a better job with them. We’ve got to clean it up.”
North Greene (11-1, 1-0) seemed to be on the verge of pulling away several times, including holding a 60-53 lead with just over three minutes left in the game. But the Junior Bucs (3-4, 0-1) kept fighting, and the game came down to the closing seconds with the outcome still not decided.
Sophomore guard Jason Britton had a good night, scoring 22 points including hitting for eight down the stretch. He had five 3-pointers in the game. Senior Cody Freshour scored 14 and 6-foot-7 exchange student Jasper Brand hit double figures with 11.
“Jason played great and he’s done a good job for us all year,” Tarlton said. “But I need two or three to step up that I feel confident in with the ball in their hands and the game on the line.”
The Huskies started out great, opening a 15-0 lead with only two minutes left in the opening quarter. But University then found its offense as the miscues began mounting for the home team, and an 8-0 run got the Bucs right back in the game before the quarter ended with NG up 17-8.
Another University 7-0 run to start the second frame got it even closer at 17-15. The Bucs never got the lead, closing to 20-19, but an 8-0 rally by North Greene spread the gap a bit and sent the Huskies to a 28-22 halftime advantage.
The Huskies then put together a solid third quarter, outscoring their visitors 22-15 to take a 50-37 lead after three periods. Britton scored eight and Brand added seven in the quarter, but the big post man chalked up his fourth personal foul with only 4 seconds to go in the period.
The Bucs made a living at the foul line in the final quarter. Jonathan Carter had a big night, leading all scorers with 27 points and he made all 10 of his foul shots, six in the fourth quarter. For the game, the Bucs hit 19-of-26 free throws compared to only 5-of-10 for the Huskies.
The visitors began chipping away at the lead as Carter scored 13 in the fourth. His 3-pointer at the 1:59 mark closed the gap to 60-56, and two free throws by reserve Drew Finney with 1:23 to go cut it to 64-62.
A North Greene turnover gave the Bucs an opportunity to tie, but they missed a shot. Britton was fouled and nailed both free throws to put the Huskies up 66-62, and they got the ball back after a UH turnover.
But North Greene couldn’t stand success and threw it away as well with 36 seconds to go. The Bucs then were called for an offensive foul with 12 seconds left and North Greene up 66-62. That should have brought the stress level for Tarlton down to a bearable level, but it didn’t.
North Greene threw away the inbounds pass with 10 seconds left and Hank Scott made a layup with two seconds to go to close it to 66-64. Fortunately for the Huskies, the Bucs had no timeouts left and had to just watch the final two seconds click off the clock as NG didn’t have to inbound the ball.
Scott finished with 15 points to assist UH in scoring.
Score by quarters:
University High 8 14 15 27 — 64
North Greene 17 11 22 16 — 66
University (64): Peeler 3, Murphy 0, Jo.Carter 4, Armstrong 7, Hank Scott 15, Weems 4, Jonathan Carter 27, Boynewicz 2, Finney 2.
North Greene (66): English 0, Cody Freshour 14, Saarela 4, Jason Britton 22, Jasper Brand 11, Garcia 8, Sanches 5, Hillerman 2.
GIRLSNorth Greene 48 Un
iversity 9
The North Greene girls won their fifth straight game, improving to 6-6 overall and 1-0 in District 1-A.
The Lady Huskies just outmanned their visitors, opening a 24-0 first quarter lead and pulling away to a 30-0 advantage before the Bucs scored their first points in the second period.
The North Greene starters played only the first quarter and the second half was played with a running clock.
Sonya Wagner scored 15 points in the first quarter to lead the way for the winners. Catie Leonard scored four for the Bucs (0-6, 0-1).
Score by quarters:
University High 0 5 4 0 — 9
North Greene 24 14 2 8 — 48
University (9): Ortiz 0, Chandley 3, Wells 0, Leonard 4, Lewis 0, Rice 2.
North Greene (48): Sanders 0, English 2, Britton 3, Davenport 4, Sonya Wagner 15, Buchanan 4, Blevins 2, Harmon 6, Gaby 2, Bailey 6, Miller 4.
UP NEXT
North Greene visits West Greene on Tuesday then returns home to face Northview Academy on Thursday.