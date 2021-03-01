The North Greene Huskies made their first five shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers, on their way to an 89-39 romp over Greenback in the opening round of the Region 1-A basketball tournament at the Huskies’ Den Saturday night.
The good start was just as coach Sam Tarlton hoped his team would perform.
“I wanted the team to go out and, well, just be us,” he said. “Make stops, get rebounds, but the most thing was play with energy. I think we did that. It was a great start.”
Although the fifth-ranked Huskies (29-4) were heavily favored over the Cherokees, in the back of everybody’s mind is the fact that this was an elimination game, and it was win or go home.
“That’s why I really wanted them to play with energy, because it’s that time of year where you need to do that every time out,” Tarlton said. “We took care of business, now we move on to the semis.”
The semifinal round is another “win or go home” affair. North Greene will play 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against district rival Sullivan North, which defeated Hancock County 49-41 Saturday in another first round contest.
It will be the fourth meeting of the year between the two squads, and the Huskies will be hoping for a sweep. A win would move them into Thursday’s championship tilt against the winner of Cosby vs. Hampton, plus they would qualify for the sectionals (sub-state), win or lose.
“Sullivan North is a tough draw for us, because they are so big,” the coach said. “We will need to play well.”
Against Greenback, the red-hot start on offense by North Greene was keyed by two quick buckets by Kendal Loftis and a pair of 3-pointers from Chriss Schultz. It was 16-0 halfway through the period before the Cherokees got on the board with a 3-pointer by Aaron Harwell.
By the time the long first period expired, the Huskies had made 16-of-21 field goal attempts, six from behind the arc, and they had mounted a 37-10 advantage. Schultz, the German exchange student who scored 25 points to lead all scorers, was rock solid and made the game look so easy.
“For him, I guess it is easier than it was overseas,” Tarlton said. “He never got to start last year on his team over there. They were really good. He shoots with confidence and he hits the open player with great passes, plus he gets after it on the boards … just an all-around good player.”
Greenback had trouble with the quick-handed North Greene defense in the first half. The Cherokees coughed up 10 first quarter turnovers and six more in the second, and the Huskies had the game well in hand with a 57-21 halftime lead.
In addition to the 25 points by Schultz, three other senior starters for the Huskies hit double figures. Chance Campbell scored 17, Loftis had 16 including three slam dunks, and Cayden Foulks chipped in with 10. The Huskies made 12 3-pointers.
Cameron Moffett scored 11 and Levi Harwell had 10 for Greenback.
Leading 81-31 after three quarters, North Greene saw a running clock used the entire fourth quarter. Reserves saw plenty of playing time in the second half and six reserves scored, including the game’s final points by Ethan Cooper, which was helped along by a sportsmanlike assist by the Greenback squad.
After trying three straight 3-pointers which bounced off, Greenback passed the ball to Cooper for a layup at the close of the game, which received the loudest ovation of the night from the crowd on hand.
GREENBACK (39): Morton 3, A.Harwell 6, Levi Harwell 10, Tillman 1, Cameron Moffett 11, Steele 8.
NORTH GREENE (89: Cayden Foulks 10, Chance Campbell 17, Kendal Loftis 16, Chriss Schultz 25, Cooter 1, English 3, Whaley 5, Freshour 5, Cooper 2, Malone 2, Britton 3.
Score by quarters:
Greenback 10 11 10 8 — 39
North Greene 37 20 24 8 — 89