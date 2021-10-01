It’s been 10 long years since the North Greene Huskies have enjoyed post-season play, but they are scheduled for an appearance in 2021 after beating Region 1-A rival Cosby 40-20 Friday night before a large homecoming crowd at The Tundra.
It was a comeback of mammoth proportions by any standards, but particularly for the Huskies, who were at times down their two leading ball carriers but kept chipping away to score 32 straight points after the Eagles had grabbed a 20-8 lead in the second quarter.
It was a win that had first-year Head Coach Eric Tilson smiling profusely after the contest ended.
“I just told the guys that it means more to this program to win a game like this than to win in a blowout,” he said. “We started out flat from some reason. They threw an early haymaker. But we didn’t quit. We kept chipping away. At the half they looked me in the eye and said they had let me down. They turned it around when we went back out there.”
Senior Tyler Sanches was a man on a mission, despite limping around on a bad leg much of the contest. He finished with 168 yds. rushing on the night and four touchdowns.
“He was beat up pretty bad, but I kept looking at him and asking ‘Can you give us two or three more plays,’ and he kept saying, ‘yes, sir,’” Coach Tilson smiled. “He’ll be a sore young man tomorrow.”
With Sanches limping in the first half, freshman Yeshua Vaught picked up the slack, netting 70 first half rushing yards. But he had to sit out the second half due to concussion protocol. Senior Zach Atnip then helped carry the mail in the second half, getting 102 yds. on the ground for the night and adding a touchdown as the Huskies piled up 348 yds. rushing in the game.
Now 3-4 on the year and 1-2 in the league, the Huskies guaranteed themselves a post-season berth for the first time since 2011. Coach Tilson knows that’s important in getting the North Greene program to where he wants it to be.
“We’re excited,” he smiled.
The Huskies got behind the 8-ball right from the opening whistle as Cosby struck on the first play from scrimmage, using a halfback pass from Josh Baxter to Hayden Green that covered 62 yds. for a score and only nine seconds had elapsed in the game.
Later in the quarter the Huskies got on the board with a safety. After North Greene’s defense held Cosby deep in their own territory, a punt was blocked by the home team and recovered at the Cosby 6. But the Eagles’ defense returned the favor, holding North Greene at the 1 on fourth down. Forced to begin at that point, the North Greene defense swarmed quarterback Tyler Turner and knocked him down in the end zone for two points.
Cosby improved their lead early in the second frame, culminating a 50-yd. drive when Turner hooked up on a 24-yd. scoring pass to Shayden O’dell. Turner then threw to Green for the conversion and a 14-2 advantage.
The Huskies responded, driving 50 yds. to paydirt with Sanches doing most of the damage, including a 5-yd. run for the score. The PAT run failed but the score was trimmed to 14-8.
Each team picked up another score in the action-packed quarter. Cosby struck with another bomb, as Turner hit Green who zig-zagged his way through defenders for a 64 yd. touchdown scamper. The conversion pass failed but it was 20-8.
The Huskies then got a nice drive going to close out the first half and scored with only 18 seconds left when Vaught took it in from a yard out. He was the key rusher in that drive with bolts of 14 and 13 yds. The PAT kick failed but it was 20-14 at intermission with Cosby in the driver’s seat.
The second half was all Huskies. They knotted things up at 20-20 on their opening drive of the third period, marching 67 yds. in a well-executed 11-play drive that was led by Atnip’s hard running. Sanches broke one over tackle for a 17-yd. touchdown run to tie the score. The drive took over half of the time off the third quarter clock.
Another North Greene drive fizzled out at the 1 early in the final quarter, but after Cosby took over they fumbled the snap on a punt attempt and the punter ran for his life before being stopped short of the first down.
Starting at the Cosby 11, North Greene grabbed the lead for keeps when Sanches scored on a 6-yd. run and quarterback Tanner Sexton passed to Grayson Collins for the conversion and a 28-20 lead.
Cosby promptly fumbled the onside kick and North Greene recovered. That mistake didn’t result in any Huskie points, but the next two boo-boos made by the visitors did. A lost fumble on the snap from center was recovered at the Cosby 12, and Sanches scored on the first play to up the lead to 34-20.
After the kickoff, Ben Atnip picked off a Turner pass and returned it to midfield. Two plays later, the Huskies put some icing on the cake when Zach Atnip broke free on a 39-yd. touchdown run that boosted the lead to 40-20.
North Greene finished with 356 yds. of offense in the game. Cosby managed 203 yds. of offense. A total of 218 yards through the air led Cosby’s offense, but the Eagles were held to negative 13 yds. rushing.
Next week the Huskies travel across county to take on South Greene.