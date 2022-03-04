GRAY — Who says you can’t go home again?
In electrifying fashion, the North Greene Huskies erased a 16-point halftime deficit and knocked off the Hampton Bulldogs 49-47 in the Region 1-A championship game on Thursday night at Daniel Boone High School to earn the right to host a sectional game.
It’s the second straight region championship for North Greene, which is now 30-5 and will play Oliver Springs in the Husky Den at 7 p.m. Monday with a berth in the Class A state tournament on the line.
The Huskies will be seeking their second straight state tourney appearance and third in the past five seasons.
“It feels amazing knowing we get that game at home with all of our fan support,” said North Greene sophomore Jason Britton. “It feels amazing to be region champs, and now we are one game away from getting back to state.”
While it took the Huskies’ entire pack to pull off Thursday’s miraculous comeback, it was Britton – the team’s alpha baller – who pushed North Greene over the top with a dagger to the opponent’s heart for the second time this week.
With 18 seconds to play, Britton drove left baseline past two Hampton defenders and twirled a reverse layup off the glass and into the basket from a seemingly impossible angle to give North Greene a 48-47 lead.
The shot had the kind of English on it that would have made the late pool shark Minnesota Fats blush.
“I went back door, saw the defenders coming and I just went up and under the basket and put a lot of spin on it because I was really far (from the basket),” Britton said. “I practice that shot sometimes just messing around, but I didn’t think I would have to use it in a big situation. I was just hoping it was going in.”
Just another night, another game-winner for His Clutchness.
On Tuesday at Walters State Community College in Morristown, Britton lifted North Greene to a 65-64 win over Jellico in the Region 1-A semifinals when he got the ball on an inbounds play, dribbled three quarters court and sank a runner down the right side while being knocked out of bounds with three seconds to play.
“What about Jason making some big shots down the stretch? I don’t know of a more clutch run from any player I’ve ever seen,” said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton. “He carried us through again tonight.
“Out of the timeout on the last play, we wanted to run a backdoor set. I didn’t think he had much space … but great players make great shots sometimes. That’s all you can say about that.”
North Greene trailed 35-19 at halftime and 47-40 late in the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer from the left wing by Britton pulled the Huskies within 47-43 with 2:10 to play.
Hampton then couldn’t get the ball across midcourt and turned it over on a 10-second violation, leading to another 3 from the left wing from Britton that cut the lead to 47-46 with 55 seconds left.
On Hampton’s next trip down the floor, North Greene’s Jasper Brand went to the floor to tie up Bulldog big man Conor Burleson on a loose ball. That forced a jump ball with North Greene getting it via alternating possession, which set up Britton’s game-winning layup.
Hampton’s Cadon Buckles missed a contested layup that would have given the Bulldogs the lead with five seconds left. Brand grabbed the rebound, was fouled and sank the front end of a one-and-one free throw for the game’s final margin of 49-47.
Hampton had one last chance to tie or win it, but Dalton Holtsclaw missed a 3 from the right corner as time ran out, sending the Huskies and their fans into a wild celebration.
Hampton got off to a blistering start in the first half, shooting 75 percent (15-of-20). Much the same way Hampton manhandled the Huskies in a 51-42 win in the District 1-A championship game on Feb. 22, the Bulldogs scored in the paint at will, taking a 16-12 lead after one quarter and the 35-19 lead at the half.
Brand, North Greene’s slender 6-foot-8 post player, was ineffective to the point he went to the bench in second quarter and was replaced by Jan Hillermann, who produced some quality minutes in the paint.
Brand asserted himself in the second half, scoring five points and – more importantly – taking control of the paint with six rebounds and a blocked shot.
“I thought we couldn’t gave played much worse in the first half,” Tarlton said. “What do you have to do to play with Hampton? You’ve got to match their toughness. There again in the first half, they were getting every offensive rebound, getting every loose ball. We just can’t play with them when they’re doing that.
“I told them at halftime, ‘You gotta do better or you’re going to get run out of the gym.’ And my kids have too much pride to get run out of the gym. … Can’t say enough about them. They could have laid down time and again, but they chose not to.”
Said Brand, “Coach got on us, told us we needed to toughen up a little bit. We just went out there in the second half and showed we can play with them. We showed we can play tough.”
With North Greene ramping up its defensive intensity, Hampton shot just 18 percent (3-of-17) in the second half.
The Bulldogs made just one shot from the floor and scored just four points in the third quarter, while North Greene closed the period on a 13-2 run to pull within 39-36.
Britton knocked down a 3-pointer and scored on a putback for five points in the third, Brand scored four points on a layup and a putback, Olli Saarela and Sam English each hit a 3, and Tyler Sanches hit a jumper in the lane.
Following a block by Brand at the outset of the fourth quarter, Saarela made a layup in transition and Freshour drained a mid-range jumper to give North Greene its first lead, 40-39.
Hampton then got two layups and two free throws from Buckles and two more free throws from Burleson in an 8-0 run that pushed the Bulldogs to a 47-40 lead with 3:14 to play and set up Britton’s heroics.
Britton finished with 16 points, including 13 in the second half, and was named tournament MVP. Saarela (15 points), Brand (7) and Garcia were also named to the all-tournament team.
Sanches added four points for North Greene, while English had three and Freshour and Hillermann each had two.
Hampton got a game-high 21 points from Buckles. The Bulldogs (25-8) will travel to Harriman for their sectional game on Saturday.