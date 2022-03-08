BAILEYTON — The moment Jasper Brand set foot inside Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium, his new North Greene teammates were already talking about their expectations.
The Huskies weren’t rebuilding; they were reloading for another state tournament trip. For the third time in five years, head coach Sam Tarlton will lead North Greene into the "Glass House" after the Huskies doubled up Oliver Springs 70-35 in Monday’s Class A Sectional.
“A lot of guys stepped up and worked really really hard in the summer,” Tarlton said. “You want to build a culture and build a standard. We’ve been building that here the last several years. To get back to the state tournament really means a lot.”
Brand, one of the Huskies’ several off-season additions, fired in 24 points to lead North Greene (31-5). After hitting three layups in the first quarter, Brand displayed his signature jump hook three times in the second quarter. His 12th point capped an 18-0 run and gave the Huskies a 32-10 lead with 4:04 until halftime.
BRAND BRINGS IT
While his 6-foot-7 stature makes him an ideal man in the middle, Brand reminded Oliver Springs he could shoot from deep in the third quarter. After all, Brand came to Baileyton a perimeter shooter before transitioning into his current role in the paint.
Brand hit two jump hooks, a putback and two 3-pointers in the third, his first triple starting a 10-0 run as the Huskies took a 60-23 lead.
“My baby hook helps me a lot out there,” Brand said. “I have Coach (Arnold) Loftis, he played that position, so he showed me how to play it. It only took me like two or three weeks (to adjust) because Coach Loftis was working with me every day.”
Brand had another connection to the Huskies prior to his arrival — 2021 All-State forward Chriss Schultz. Having played with Schultz on his hometown team in Germany before coming to North Greene, Brand had a good idea of what to expect.
“He told me it’s a lot of difference playing over here,” Brand said. “Taking charges, over the back fouls, he told me just to play smart … and it’s different playing without a 24-second shot clock. He told me just to play my basketball, and he had a lot of trust in me. Shoutout to Chriss Schultz.”
JASON GOES OFF
Jason Britton needed 20 seconds to bury his first 3-pointer. His second made it 17-10 and began North Greene’s early 18-0 run. Britton hit from deep two more times before the half was over, and his fifth triple in the third quarter gave him 20 points.
Cody Freshour scored 15 in his final home game. His first-quarter putback broke a 7-7 tie and began a string of seven straight North Greene points, including Olli Saarela’s 3-pointer and Brand’s putback.
Freshour scored four times in the paint during the third quarter, the last through contact for an and-one. Mauro Garcia’s ensuing inbounds layup made it 68-25 going to the fourth quarter, during which the clock ran continuously due to the mercy rule.
“Always got a smile on his face,” Tarlton said of Freshour. “He started out as a role player and ended this year being the senior leader for us. I know it means so much to him to go back to state.”
Fellow senior Tyler Sanches scored an early field goal but more importantly added to the Huskies’ physicality. And Tarlton noted there were multiple games North Greene wouldn’t have won without Sanches.
But there was one other senior on Tarlton’s heart. Evan Starnes, who had battled injuries throughout his high school career, didn’t get to play but has taken on an equally important role.
“Really nobody had a tougher high school career I can think of, tore his ACL three times,” Tarlton said. “But he shows up every day and makes sure our bench is where we need them to be. Guys like that are important to our success.”
Keaton McDonald scored 11 points to lead the Bobcats, who finished at 19-14. Tanner Melton and Kane Gouge both scored eight, with Melton’s all coming in the first half.
UP NEXT
North Greene takes on Clay County in the Class A state quarterfinals on Thursday, March 17. Tip-off from MTSU’s Murphy Center is set for 2:15 p.m. ET.
NG 19 23 26 2 — 70
OS 10 9 6 10 — 35
NG (70): Jasper Brand 24, Jason Britton 20, Cody Freshour 15, Olli Saarela 5, Mauro Garcia 2, Tyler Sanches 2, Yeshua Vaught 2.
OS (35): Keaton McDonald 11, Kane Gouge 8, Tanner Melton 8, Bryson Marler 3, Mason Day 2, Dawson Williford 2, Hayden Wright 1.
3-pointers: Jason Britton 5, Jasper Brand 2, Bryson Marler, Keaton McDonald, Tanner Melton, Olli Saarela.