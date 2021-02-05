Quicker than a hiccup, North Greene turned what was a very close game with visiting Sullivan North Friday night into a complete rout, pulling away to an 85-59 District 1-A victory at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
The talent-rich and offensive-minded Huskies, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class A basketball this week, went on a 21-2 spurt that began late in the third period and ran into the final quarter and shattered the Raiders upset hopes in a hurry.
With about three minutes left in the third, Sullivan North had pulled within 48-46. Suddenly the Huskies turned on the steam and began the run which bolted them to a 64-48 lead by the time the horn sounded ending the third, and it was 69-48 a minute deep into the fourth.
Game. Set. Match.
“We seemed to be shying away from their big guys in there, and they are big,” coach Sam Tarlton said after his Huskies improved to 24-3 on the year and 7-0 in District 1-A. “Once we starting attacking the goal, we were getting points. This team can score. It’s the best offensive team I’ve had. The key for us is how many stops can we make, because our defense sets up our offense.”
The Huskies haven’t tasted defeat since before Christmas, and they haven’t lost on their home floor this year. Tarlton said this was a district game, and his squad is trying to get that all-important No. 1 seed going into the post-season district tournament.
“Especially this year,” he said. “With the format this year in the tournaments being higher seed plays at home, it’s really key. We play well on our floor, and we want to play here as much as we can.”
A senior-laden club, four of them hit double figure scoring, led by Chriss Shultz, who fired in 18. But all the seniors are scoring threats. Chance Campbell hit for 15, Kendal Loftis scored 14 and Cayden Foulks added 10.
The Huskies knocked down a whopping 13 3-pointers.
The first quarter was hotly contested with North leading early before the home team moved to a 24-18 lead at the first rest stop. The Raiders used their size inside to get points, while North Greene was swishing in five 3-pointers in the game’s first eight minutes.
The Huskies pulled ahead by 10 midway of the second frame, but the Raiders would not let their hosts pull out of sight, closing to five before back-to-back baskets by Shultz and Foulks finished off the half with North Greene up 38-29.
A 3-pointer by North’s Bryson Vance followed by a pair of free throws by Isaiah Pruitt had closed the gap to 48-46 with 3:13 left in the third.
That’s when the roof caved in on the Raiders. Loftis powered inside for a pair of buckets. Then Cody Freshour, Foulks, Jason Britton and Shultz all threaded 3-pointers to finish the quarter and quickly leave their visitors in a trail of dust at 64-48.
The Raiders could do nothing to stop the rally and fell behind by as many as 29 in the final stanza.
“We’ve got a real tough one next Tuesday at Hampton,” Tarlton said. “That’s always a tough place to play. We’ll get in the gym and get ready. At this time of year they are all important.”
Pruitt scored 16 to lead Sullivan North. Vance added 12 and C.J. Mardis scored 10.
Loftis yanked off 10 rebounds to lead the Huskies in that category.
SULLIVAN NORTH (59): Herron 8, Reese 3, Isaiah Pruitt 16, Bryson Vance 12, Telford 2, C.J. Mardis 10, Cross 8.
NORTH GREENE (85): Cayden Foulks 10, Chance Campbell 15, Kendal Loftis 14, Shane Cooter 2, Whaley 6, Chriss Shultz 18, Freshour 7, Gossinger 3, Britton 7.
Score by quarters:
Sulllivan North 18 11 19 11 — 59
North Greene 24 14 26 21 — 85