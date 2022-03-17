MURFREESBORO — Grant Strong finally got the chance to take out his foul trouble frustration.
He had given Clay County just enough cushion to force North Greene out of its strategy for a half-court game. And the two-time Mr. Basketball winner threw down a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter to ice the cake.
Strong, a Tennessee Tech signee, scored 25 points and led the defending state champion Bulldogs past North Greene 70-42 in Thursday’s TSSAA Class A state quarterfinal round.
Despite picking up his third and fourth fouls during the third quarter, Strong added to his 16-point first half and finished 7-of-14 from the floor. Not only did Strong go 2-of-3 from 3-point range, but he and Jeffery Spivey both went 9-of-9 at the foul line. After his and-one made it 63-42, Strong and the rest of Clay County’s starting lineup exited the game with 2:32 remaining.
“They were great defenders, had a lot of great help side,” Strong said of North Greene. “They were quick on it, took some time to adjust to that but once we got rolling, we handled it pretty well.”
The Bulldogs (24-6), ranked third behind No. 2 North Greene in the final Associated Press poll, got 21 points from Spivey and a double-double from Keaton Arms, who scored 10 points with 10 rebounds.
While the Huskies limited Clay County to four fast-break points, the Bulldogs dominated the glass with a 38-20 rebounding advantage and scored 15 second-chance points.
“We stayed close, but we were just not finishing those stops with rebounds,” said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton, who guided the Huskies to their third state tournament appearance in his five years. “We were trying to play a little triangle 2 on Spivey and Strong. We were spending so much energy there helping to cut off his drives, and we got smaller guys down there with (Arms) in there, he’s an animal.
“Just got to be tougher. I know they gave effort though, and that’s all you can ask.”
REMARKABLE RUN
Thursday’s loss marked the end of a 31-6 campaign for North Greene. The Huskies have looked like anything but a team replacing 71 of their 74 points per game from last year’s state tournament run.
Cody Freshour ended his North Greene career with a 14-point effort on 7-of-13 shooting. His fast-break layup and short jumper gave the Huskies a glimmer of hope with 4:42 to play, cutting the deficit to 52-38.
“Everybody said we wouldn’t get down here. I’m glad we proved them wrong,” Freshour said. “I told (my teammates) we’re going to keep working and working until we come back because it’s awesome here. I’m glad we got to come back.”
BULLDOGS BITE
Clay County focused heavily on sophomore guard Jason Britton and senior forward Jasper Brand. Both players finished with nine points for the Huskies and combined to shoot 5-of-20 from the field.
“Those were the two guys we targeted,” Bulldogs coach Rob Edwards said. “When you have guys like Eli Smith and Jimmy Burchett who don’t show up in the point category, but they do so much, they may not score 15 a game, but they’ll take 15 away from your best player, so it’s like scoring 15 for us.”
Britton hit two field goals in the third quarter, each cutting the deficit to 11 points, before hitting a pair of free throws to make it a 42-30 game.
“They were just denying me the ball, and I couldn’t get open to score,” Britton said. “It’s just a lot different down here (at state). The competition is at a higher level.”
The Huskies tied the game once after falling behind, as layups by Brand and Freshour made it 4-4 in the first quarter. But starting with Spivey’s and-one, Clay County countered with a 9-2 run in the final 3:25 of the opening frame.
Mauro Garcia’s jumper made it 13-8 early in the second quarter, but North Greene couldn’t get any closer. Brand hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to get the Huskies within single digits for the final time, 24-15, with 3:49 until halftime.
Strong hit four foul shots to help the Bulldogs end the first half on a 9-1 run, which began with Burchett’s 3-pointer, and build a 33-16 cushion.
Clay County shot 26-of-28 from the charity stripe.
UP NEXT
Clay County takes on Peabody in Friday’s Class A semifinal round at 6:45 p.m. ET.
NG 6 10 14 12 — 42
CC 13 20 13 24 — 70
NG (42): Cody Freshour 14, Jasper Brand 9, Jason Britton 9, Sam English 4, Mauro Garcia 4, Tyler Sanches 2.
CC (70): Grant Strong 25, Jeffery Spivey 21, Keaton Arms 10, Jimmy Burchett 5, Kyler Westmoreland 3, Weston Birdwell 2, Lance Burchett 2, Eli Smith 2.
3-pointers: Grant Strong 2, Jasper Brand, Jimmy Burchett, Kyler Westmoreland.