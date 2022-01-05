BAILEYTON — Look beyond the scorebook. Tyler Sanches brought something much more important Tuesday night – toughness.
North Greene needed every bit of it to survive Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday night. Sanches’ second field goal gave North Greene some critical momentum as overtime began, and the Huskies outlasted Chuckey-Doak 80-73 at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Just five seconds into the extra frame, Sanches hit from deep to break a 63-63 deadlock. The Huskies (16-2) never trailed again, scoring three more baskets after Hayden Anderson had pulled the Black Knights (5-5) within 66-65.
Cody Freshour hit two layups, one through contact, and Mauro Garcia’s transition layup made it 72-65 with 2:14 to play. Freshour drove to the rim again and then scored off an inbounds pass with 1:05 remaining for a 76-69 lead. Chuckey-Doak never got closer than five points from there.
Averaging 1.7 points per game, Sanches finished with five. But taking charges and rebounding a late free throw meant much more to his coach.
“We won because of Tyler,” Huskies coach Sam Tarlton said. “Just the toughness plays … stuff like that which doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. I don’t care if Tyler scores zero points. The things he brings to our team, we’ve got to have them. We wouldn’t be where we are if he didn’t come back and play basketball.”
Jason Britton hit four 3-pointers and led the Huskies with 27 points, staying in the game despite leaving with an ankle injury late in the third quarter. After putting back a miss in the fourth quarter, Britton went 4-of-4 from the free throw line in overtime.
Freshour finished with 20, Jasper Brand scored 12 and Garcia had 10.
Cadin Tullock fired in 27 points including a breakaway dunk to lead the Black Knights, who led most of the game.
Britton’s 3-pointer gave North Greene a 17-12 lead after one quarter, but neither team led by more than four points again until overtime.
Tullock and Freshour traded midrange jumpers before Isaiah Treadway found Anderson for a go-ahead layup, giving Chuckey-Doak a 61-60 lead with 1:33 to play in the fourth.
Olli Saarela buried his second 3-pointer to put North Greene ahead by two before Christian Derry’s layup tied it 63-63 with 55 seconds to go in regulation.
North Greene held for the last shot but missed its winning 3-point attempt at the fourth-quarter buzzer.
Derry scored 21 points and Anderson had 14 for Chuckey-Doak. Tullock and Anderson each hit two field goals in overtime.
NG 17 13 19 14 17 — 80
C-D 12 19 19 14 10 — 71
NG (80): Jason Britton 27, Cody Freshour 20, Jasper Brand 12, Mauro Garcia 10, Olli Saarela 6, Tyler Sanches 5.
C-D (73): Cadin Tullock 27, Christian Derry 21, Hayden Anderson 14, Wade Fletcher 5, Isaiah Treadway 4, Ethan Grindstaff 2.
3-pointers: Jason Britton 4, Cody Freshour 2, Olli Saarela 2, Wade Fletcher, Tyler Sanches, Isaiah Treadway, Cadin Tullock.
GIRLS NORTH GREENE 72 CHUCKEY-DOAK 41
Brooklyn Anderson might not be full strength yet, but her presence has been invaluable for North Greene.
Anderson and three others hit double figures on Tuesday night, helping the Lady Huskies dominate Chuckey-Doak.
Nine of Anderson’s 11 points came in the second quarter, which she opened with a putback and a 3-pointer. Anderson hit a layup at the horn to give the Lady Huskies (9-10) a 51-20 halftime lead.
“Today was the first day it kind of seemed like old Brooklyn,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “She’s working herself back into shape. She was doing things tonight we didn’t see her do all week last week as far as blocking shots, changing shots, getting some rebounds, getting loose balls … her hands are like a magnet to the ball. Tonight it started coming back a little bit.”
Shelby Davenport and Sonya Wagner led the Lady Huskies with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Hannah Miller scored all 10 of her points in the second half, eight in the fourth quarter.
North Greene quickly built a comfortable lead with a 22-0 run in the first quarter. Three of North Greene’s layups came directly off turnovers. Hailee English and Davenport each hit a 3-pointer, and Emily Britton’s layup made it 31-6 late in the opening frame.
Wagner’s and-one ended an 11-0 run by the Lady Huskies to start the second quarter, building a 42-10 lead. North Greene’s advantage grew as large as 55-20 in the third quarter before the Lady Black Knights (2-11) pulled closer late.
“In the half court, defensively, I was a little disappointed because I think our kids were getting greedy … we weren’t playing good fundamental half court defense, which cost us some buckets,” Buchanan noted. “But overall just a good day for us, good win.”
Saniah Atchison and Kennedy Brown both scored 10 for the Lady Black Knights.
Atchison did all her scoring in the first half, breaking the scoreless tie with her first of two 3-pointers.
NG 31 20 5 16 — 72
C-D 8 12 6 15 — 41
NG (72): Shelby Davenport 15, Sonya Wagner 14, Brooklyn Anderson 11, Hannah Miller 10, Mercy Buchanan 6, Hailee English 5, Heidi Harmon 3, Emily Britton 2, Grace Buchanan 2, Zoe Sanders 2, Haley Bailey 1, Cambell Gaby 1.
C-D (41): Saniah Atchison 10, Kennedy Brown 10, Breanna Roberts 5, Anna Lee Seaton 4, Faith Yokley 4, Courtnee Jones 2, Addison Ripley 2, Hayleigh Taylor 2, Hayleigh Hensley 1, Tavyn Southerland 1.
3-pointers: Saniah Atchison 2, Shelby Davenport 2, Brooklyn Anderson, Mercy Buchanan, Hailee English, Heidi Harmon, Breanna Roberts, Sonya Wagner.
UP NEXT
North Greene visits Cloudland on Friday. Chuckey-Doak hosts Hampton on Saturday.