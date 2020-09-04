ERWIN — Coach Andrew Murray says there isn’t a rebuild going on with the North Greene football program.
The Huskies are having to build from scratch. And despite a 42-0 loss at Unicoi County on Friday night, Murray says the Huskies continue to take steps forward.
“This is a build. It’s a site build. We’re trying to get this thing going from the ground up,” Murray said. “... We started a lot of freshmen tonight and we played a lot of young guys as subs throughout the game. A lot of what we’re seeing right now is kind of expected.
“We have kids who are competitors right now. They’re never OK with going out and losing a game. But the kids have also bought into the process. They know this ain’t an overnight thing. We’ll get back on the field Monday morning and get back to work.”
Murray says he saw improvement from a 26-12 loss at Cosby last week.
“We did a lot of things right tonight that we couldn’t get right at Cosby,” he said. “Now we have another handful of things we’ve got to fix this week.
“That’s the way we’ve got to go about this thing. Fix what we can, improve where we need to improve, and just go week to week. I think you’ll see these guys get better each week on both sides of the football.”
Murray says the Huskies moved the ball well at times, but they will need to expand the offense to find more success.
“It’s difficult right now because we’re kind of one dimensional. We’re not really able to throw the ball right now,” he said. “That’s something we’re working on, but we’re just not there yet.”
North Greene drops to 1-2, including a COVID-19 win over Unaka. The Huskies travel to Sullivan South next Friday.