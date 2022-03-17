If the North Greene Huskies are to make a deep run in this week’s Class A basketball state tournament, they’ll have to knock off the team that ended their season a year ago.
At 1:30 p.m. eastern on Thursday at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center, the Huskies will face the Clay County Bulldogs in a quarterfinal game.
Last year, the Bulldogs defeated the Huskies 65-49 in a state semifinal at the Murphy Center before defeating Memphis Academy of Health Sciences 62-52 in the championship game.
“(Clay County) has the same team back. They’re a very experienced team,” said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton. “They lost their point guard, who won the championship game for them last year. But everybody else is back and they're a year older, a year better.”
The Bulldogs (23-6) are led by 6-foot-5 senior guard Grant Strong, a Tennessee Tech signee who was named Mr. Basketball in Class A for the second straight year on Monday.
Strong is averaging 32.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game.
“He’s won Mr. Basketball twice, so he’s obviously good,” Tarlton said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to slow him down a little, but they have two guys who take the bulk of their shots and do the bulk of their scoring. We’ve got to figure that out.”
The other Bulldog Tarlton speaks of is Jeff Spivey, a 6-4 senior swingman averaging 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.
In last year’s state semifinal win over North Greene, Strong scored a game-high 32 points, Spivey had seven and Keaton Arms, now a 6-3 junior center, had 15.
This season, Clay County is outscoring opponents by an average of 69-53 and outrebounding opponents by an average of 31-24. The Bulldogs have won eight straight games, including a 75-38 sectional win over Chattanooga Prep to reach the state tournament.
“It’s a tough draw. Clay County is one of the best teams in the state and they won it all last year,” Tarlton said. “But it’s also a good draw for us in that I do feel like we can match up with them.
“They’re not going to press you to death. You’re going to be able to run your offense. But they do play really good half-court defense and they’re really disciplined and physical. We’re going to have to rebound well. We’re going to have to not turn the ball over, shoot it well and score, and keep them out of transition.”
While Clay County returns the bulk of its roster from last year’s state title run, North Greene (31-5) has nearly an entirely different look from its run to the state tournament a year ago.
After graduating 71 of its 74 points per game average from a year, the Huskies retooled this season with a super sophomore, a couple veteran holdovers and a slew of foreign exchange students who can hoop.
North Greene has won 13 of its past 14 games and is outscoring opponents by an average of 64-48 in the playoffs.
The Huskies’ super soph is Jason Britton, who is averaging 19.7 points in the playoffs, including game-winning shots in the final seconds of the region semifinals and region championship.
While Britton was on North Greene’s roster last season, his role in the Huskies’ success was not nearly as significant as it is now.
“I’ll be honest, Jason probably could have played more on that team last year, but he was a freshman and we had a ton of seniors,” Tarlton said. “He was probably just as good as a lot of those kids last year, but he just didn’t get the playing time.
“I think he’s really been looking forward to this postseason run. I think you can tell that by how he’s played. He just has a quiet confidence about him. And the thing that will help him (in the state tournament) is he never gets too high or too low. I think he’ll be ready to go.”
Jasper Brand, a 6-8 exchange student, has averaged 17.3 points in the playoffs for North Greene. Homegrown Cody Freshour has averaged 8.8; exchange students Olli Saarela and Mauro Garcia have averaged 6.3 and 4, respectively; and homegrown Tyler Sanches has averaged 3.2.
Saarela is nursing an injured right ankle and his availability Thursday will be a game-time decision.
“I think we’re playing our best basketball at the right time,” Tarlton said. “It’s taken us a while to get to that point. We have different guys playing different roles this season, and guys who haven’t played a lot or haven’t played at all with us before have come in this year and are playing a lot.
“It’s all starting to come together. I think everybody knows their roles now and they’re shining in those roles. We’ve had different guys step up and score lately, and we’ve been wanting that to happen. We’re excited to get down to Murfreesboro and showcase what we have. If we play well, I think we’ll be right there at the end.”