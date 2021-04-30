On the mound, Cayden Foulks was dominant. And at the plate, the Huskies kept finding ways to score as North Greene used an all senior lineup on senior day to pick up an 8-0 win over Chuckey-Doak on Friday.
“After laying an egg yesterday against Sullivan East, I didn’t really know what to expect tonight, and it’s senior night so you never know how their minds are going to be,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “But the boys came out and played hard. We swung the bat well, we hit well and we played great defense. I’m happy for the boys.”
Foulks was in control through all seven innings, using 77 pitches in the complete-game effort while facing two over the minimum. He struck out eight, walked one and gave up three hits.
Foulks seemed to get stronger as the game went on, setting down the final nine batters in order and striking out six of those.
“Cayden is getting stronger and stronger,” Lowe said. “He had some arm trouble early in the year, but he is getting better every game and that is what we need.”
The Huskies have just one more game left in the regular season before the District 1-A tournament begins May 8. And after Friday, Lowe likes what his team is doing going into the postseason.
“This is how we have to play come tournament time,” Lowe said. “First, we have Jefferson County on Monday, and I scheduled that because I want us to see a quality opponent before the tournament. We’ll see some good pitching and good hitting, and hopefully that will help us get ready to make a postseason run.”
Friday’s scoring started in the first inning as the Huskies put together some of their best hits of the night to plate three runs.
Chance Campbell led things off by sending line drive to the right side of shortstop Wade Fletcher, and Carson Whaley followed by sending one to the left side of Fletcher. With runners on second and third, Jonah Palamer knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly to straight-away center field.
Whaley then made the score 2-0 by taking home on a wild pitch.
Carter Morelock next whizzed a line drive past pitcher Jaylen Willett for a single. Tucker Owen then slammed a double deep into center field to score Morelock from first for a 3-0 lead.
In the second inning, Foulks started things with a line drive to right field. After stealing second, he moved to third on an error and scored when Whaley hit into a groundout for a 4-0 lead.
Foulks scored again in the fourth inning after reaching on an error. He then used his legs to maneuver around the base path, taking second on a passed ball and third on a delayed steal. Foulks scored on a wild pitch before the next at bat ended.
In the fifth inning, North Greene pushed its lead to 7-0. The frame started with Palmer and Morelock reaching on consecutive walks. Dakota Robbins swatted a line drive into the right-center gap to score the first run. With runners on first and third, the Knights tried to catch Robbins stealing, but threw the ball into center field to allow Morelock to score.
Foulks scored his third run in the sixth inning. He led off the side by punching a line drive through the right side. He moved up on a wild pitch and went to third on a groundout. Carson Whaley scored him on a slow bouncer down the third-base line.
Hitting out of the nine hole, Foulks was 2-for-3 on Friday with three runs scored. Whaley was 2-for-4 with two RBI and as a team North Greene earned eight hits.
Defensively, the Huskies did not make an error, and senior second baseman Alan Bauer was a big part of that in his first ever start on senior day with two assists and two putouts.
“I am so proud of Alan,” Lowe said. “He made his first career start. He has stuck around for four years and has not got to play much. But he always has a great attitude, and today he made every play hit to him. I’m just extremely proud of him.”
Willett took the loss. In 3⅓ innings, he gave up five hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Connor Lamons threw the final 2⅔ with three hits allowed, two strikeouts and two walks.
Chuckey-Doak’s only scoring opportunity came in the fourth inning. Connor Lamons and Cadin Tullock started the side with consecutive singles. Lamons was able to reach third, but the inning ended when Palmer caught Fletcher trying to steal second.