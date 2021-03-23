Jonah Palmer ripped a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the North Greene Huskies a 5-2 walk-off win over David Crockett on Monday.
Palmer’s blast came on a 1-2 pitch with two out. He also had an RBI double in the first inning.
Palmer pitched the final three innings for the win. He gave up two hits, two unearned runs, walked one and struck out four.
Cayden Foulks drew the start for North Greene and worked the first four innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, walked five and struck out four.
Carson Whaley had two hits for North Greene. Tucker Owen added a hit and an RBI, and Carter Morelock and Dakota Robbins each had a hit.
North Greene plays at Crockett on Tuesday.
Chuckey-Doak 7 Cumberland Gap 2
CUMBERLAND GAP — Cadin Tullock went 2-for-4 and pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights.
In his three innings on the mound, Tullock gave up a hit, walked two and struck out four.
Hunter Ball tossed two innings of scoreless relief. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out one.
Connor Lamons drew the start are pitched two innings. He gave up a hit, two runs, walked six and struck out three.
Cole Lamons had a double for Chuckey-Doak. Jaylen Willett, Ball, Matthew Palazzo and Dillon Shelton each had a hit and an RBI, and Wade Fletcher had a hit.
Chuckey-Doak will host Cumberland Gap on Tuesday.