AFTON — Somebody pull the fire alarm. Nick Iezzi’s bat is ablaze.
In the Greeneville Greene Devils’ 15-0 District 2-2A win in five innings at Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday, the senior center fielder drove in six runs with a three-run home run and a three-run double.
In his past seven games, Iezzi is batting .500 (10-for-20) with four doubles, a home run and nine RBI.
“The past few games, I’ve been working in the cage with (Greeneville coach Andy Collins),” said Iezzi, who is the fourth Greene Devil to homer this season. “We’ve been tweaking some things because at the beginning of the year I wasn’t doing what I wanted to be doing. Hopefully, I can keep what I have going right now.”
Iezzi crushed his three-run homer beyond the fence in right-center with two out in the second inning to give Greeneville a 7-0 lead.
His two-out, three-run double off the fence in right in the fifth highlighted a seven-run inning that pushed the Greene Devils to the game’s final margin.
“I was just sitting fastball all day,” Iezzi said of the home run. “He threw me one right down the middle, maybe away a little bit, and I just threw the hands and the barrel. It felt pretty good.”
Senior right-hander Hunter Richards (4-0) tossed a two-hitter. In his five innings, he walked none and struck out nine.
“I just came out and did a job like you’re supposed to,” Richards said. “I threw all right. I need to get more off-speed pitches in the zone, but I had good command overall.”
Richards also broke out of a slump at the plate with three doubles.
“I haven’t changed anything with my swing, really. I’ve just changed my approach,” Richards said. “I went from trying to look for the one pitch I want to square up to just seeing any pitch in the zone and taking it the way it was thrown, hit it on the ground or hit a line drive.”
Greeneville, now 15-4 overall and 6-0 in district play, cranked out 11 hits. Trey Massengill had two hits and two RBI; Ayden Cheney had a double and an RBI; Adrian Bundy had a two-run single and Parker Shipley had two hits. Walker Townsley had a deep sacrifice fly to left and hit a fly ball to right that was misplayed for a two-base error, allowing another run to score.
Chuckey-Doak’s two hits came on doubles by Connor Lamons and Cadin Tullock.
Greeneville played error free behind Richards. Massengill made a couple nice plays at short on a backhand and a slow chopper, while Bundy cleanly handled two balls at third and has yet to make an error in 19 chances there this season.
Greeneville plays at Crockett on Thursday. Chuckey-Doak, now 7-9 and 4-2, will host Providence Academy on Thursday.