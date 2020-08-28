With four starters on the injured list, the Chuckey Doak Lady Black Knights soccer team fell 10-1 to the Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers on Thursday.
The highlight of the night for the Lady Black Knights was a second half run by Marci Merrill up the right sideline where she sent a cross into the the box that freshman Kylie Malone blasted into the net for her first career goal.
"I am really proud of the effort from the team tonight despite the score," said Chuckey-Doak coach Anna Ricker. "We had two seniors and two juniors on the field tonight and the rest were sophomores and freshmen, and though we took a hard loss the experience will be valuable come postseason."
The Lady Black Knights open district play at West Greene at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.