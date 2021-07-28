Justin Irwin has been named the head strength and conditioning coach at Tusculum University announced Doug Jones, TU Vice President for Athletics and University Initiatives.
Irwin will be responsible for the development, implementation and oversight of the comprehensive strength and conditioning program for Tusculum’s 24 intercollegiate sports. He will assist student-athletes with the designing and implementing strength, agility, speed, flexibility and conditioning programs.
The Edmond, Oklahoma native served as the Director of Basketball Performance for the TU men’s program during the 2020-21 academic year. The Pioneers showed marked improvement resulting in a 14-6 record and berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since 2009. This summer, he has also worked with USA Baseball and the Greeneville Flyboys serving as the team’s strength and conditioning coordinator.
“Justin is a rising star in the industry and we are fortunate to be able to utilize his skills and energy across all of our sports,” Jones added. “I truly believe that our student-athletes will benefit greatly from working with Justin. He is a tireless worker and he will bring out the best in all of our student-athletes.”
Irwin possesses a wealth of professional experience at both the collegiate level and the private sector. He previously served on the strength & conditioning staff at the University of Florida where he worked with the Gators’ men’s and women’s basketball programs as well as men’s and women’s tennis and men’s golf teams. He also helped with the strength & conditioning needs at the University of North Texas where he worked with the basketball, football, women’s volleyball and women’s soccer.
“I want to thank Coach Jones for this opportunity to serve the Tusculum athletic department as head strength and conditioning coach,” said Irwin. “I am very excited to work with the Pioneer Family and being a part of the student-athlete experience at Tusculum.”
He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and is Red Cross certified in CPR, AED and First Aid.
Irwin graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 where he majored in kinesiology exercise science and fitness management. He completed his master’s degree in sports administration at Tusculum last spring.