The Jefferson County Lady Patriots will return to Hal Henard Gym in Greeneville to defend their Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic championship Dec. 28-31.
In Friday's draw for the annual holiday tournament, Jefferson County drew Grainger for the 3:45 p.m. game on Dec. 28.
Games involving teams from the five local high schools on Dec. 28 include West Greene against Clarkrange at 9:30 a.m., Chuckey-Doak against Loretto at 11 a.m., South Greene against Dobyns-Bennett at 5:15 p.m., North Greene against 2019 runner-up Oak Ridge at 7 p.m. and Greeneville against Daniel Boone at 8:30 p.m.
In other games on Dec. 28, Morristown West plays Macon County at 12:30 p.m. and Upperman will play an opponent to be determined at 2:15 p.m.
In last year's final, Jefferson County held Oak Ridge to five points in the first half and then turned back a second-half rally by the Wildcats for a 43-34 win.
It was the first Classic title for Jefferson County, which finished runner-up to Oak Ridge in the 2018 tourney.