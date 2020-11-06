2019 Ladies Classic Logo

2019 Ladies Classic Logo 2019 Ladies Classic Logo 2019 Ladies Classic Logo

The Jefferson County Lady Patriots will return to Hal Henard Gym in Greeneville to defend their Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic championship Dec. 28-31.

In Friday's draw for the annual holiday tournament, Jefferson County drew Grainger for the 3:45 p.m. game on Dec. 28.

Games involving teams from the five local high schools on Dec. 28 include West Greene against Clarkrange at 9:30 a.m., Chuckey-Doak against Loretto at 11 a.m., South Greene against Dobyns-Bennett at 5:15 p.m., North Greene against 2019 runner-up Oak Ridge at 7 p.m. and Greeneville against Daniel Boone at 8:30 p.m.

In other games on Dec. 28, Morristown West plays Macon County at 12:30 p.m. and Upperman will play an opponent to be determined at 2:15 p.m.

In last year's final, Jefferson County held Oak Ridge to five points in the first half and then turned back a second-half rally by the Wildcats for a 43-34 win.

It was the first Classic title for Jefferson County, which finished runner-up to Oak Ridge in the 2018 tourney.

Recommended for you