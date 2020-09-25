Jellico’s Blue Devils won their first game of the year, passing the football all over The Tundra at North Greene Friday night as they defeated the Huskies 46-22.
Jellico senior quarterback Joseph Paul connected on 22 of 32 passes for 250 yds. and three touchdowns, pulling away from the Huskies with a strong closing finish after the host team had chopped the lead to only six points in the third period.
The loss dropped the Huskies, who were playing at home for the first time this year, to 1-5 while Jellico won for the first time after three losses.
The Devils feasted on the North Greene defense with an assortment of short screen passes, and they got enough of a running game from Paul and fellow back, freshman CJ Jefferson, to keep the secondary honest.
They took the game’s opening kickoff and immediately marched 66 yds. to paydirt in 13 plays with Paul plunging over from the 1-yd. line on a fourth down play. They used end-around runs and some short screen passes to keep moving the sticks on the drive. Carter Bolton ran for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead with 8:16 left in the opening period.
But North Greene showed their offensive spunk as well on their first possession of the night, moving 52 yds. in 10 plays to get on the board. Power back junior Tyler Sanches punished the Blue Devils with his bull-style running and then got some help from senior back Micah Jones, who finished off the drive with a 1-yd. plunge at the 2:10 mark of the first. The try for two points failed and Jellico maintained an 8-6 lead.
Things then immediately looked bright for the home team as a vicious lick on runner Jordan King on the first play of Jellico’s ensuing possession saw the ball pop into the air. Brady Harkleroad caught the fumble in mid-air and headed the other way, returning it 50 yds. to the end zone as North Greene took the lead in the contest. Sophomore quarterback Tanner Sexton passed to Harkleroad for the two-point conversion and a 14-8 Huskie lead.
The North Greene defense then stiffened and held Jellico on a fourth down run at midfield. Hopes for another quick score faded, though, when a botched handoff by the Huskies resulted in a fumble which the Devils recovered at North Greene’s 35.
Jellico took advantage quickly. Paul found Jordan King on the screen pass that resulted in a 33-yd. gain to the 2, and Paul took it home from there. The two-point conversion pass failed, but the Devils had knotted the score at 14 with 8:19 left in the half.
Jellio was not done for the half, as they scored two more times before the intermission horn sounded.
Taking over at their 45 with 5:45 left, Paul hit Bolton on a flair pass to the right side and he netted 31 yds. Jefferson then got an opening on the right side on a pitch and sped past defenders for a 15-yd. touchdown run that put Jellico back into the lead for keeps. The two-point conversion pass was no good but Jellico led 20-14.
North Greene had to punt back to the Devils and the visitors scored again just before the break on a 7 yd. pass from Paul to Jason Kennedy. Bolton ran for the two-points and a 28-14 lead at halftime.
North Greene got the second half kickoff and looked sharp, driving 62 yds. in 9 plays, all on the run, and all by Sanches. His longest scamper of the drive was a 22-yarder, and he scored the touchdown on a 3-yd. blast. He also added the two-point conversion as the Huskies closed the gap to 28-22.
But the rest of the game belonged to the visitors, and the Huskies did nothing to help themselves as they lost two fumbles and had a pass interception in the final period.
Jellico made it 38-22 late in the third quarter on an 11-yd. run by Bolton, who fumbled the ball as he got into the end zone but fell on it himself for the touchdown.
NG coughed up fumbles on their first two possessions of the fourth canto and Jellico took advantage of the second one. Starting at the NG 42, they marched to score on a 14-yd. fourth down pass from Paul to Hunter Baird. The two point conversion failed but it was 40-22 with 4:50 left in the game.
Having to throw on about every down, the Devils got a pick by Jordan King with 4:12 left in the contest, and they scored again six plays later on a 44-yd. pass from Paul to King to put the final at 46-22.
For the game the Huskies managed only 117 total yards. Sanches paced the rushing attack with 75 yds. in 13 carries, while Jones got 39 yds. on 16 totes.
Jellico fiished with 364 yds. in offense, with Jefferson rushing for 59 yds.
Next week North Greene is home to West Greene.