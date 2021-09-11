JELLICO — Two special teams miscues in the first half put North Greene in a hold, and the Huskies couldn’t recover in time.
Trey Jefferson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, igniting the Blue Devils’ 34-18 win over North Greene Friday night.
Tyler Sanches pulled the Huskies (1-3) within 7-6 on his short touchdown run, but North Greene couldn’t score again until the fourth quarter.
By then, Jellico (2-2) had built a 34-6 lead.
“We just weren’t prepared to play starting off,” North Greene coach Eric Tilson said. “That’s my responsibility as a coach. I failed in that department.
“Tyler did a lot of things that helped us. Zach (Atnip) was starting to get on a roll, and we needed someone to protect him. Tyler showed some leadership and volunteered to move to our H-back position.”
After Jefferson’s second touchdown, Hunter Baird put the Blue Devils ahead 21-6 late in the first quarter. On a punt, he grabbed the ball in midair and returned it for a touchdown. Baird later caught an 8-yard TD from Kade Evans for a 28-6 halftime advantage. Evans and Jefferson connected for a 21-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
North Greene quarterback Tanner Sexton threw his first touchdown passes of the season in the final stanza. The first was a pop pass to tight end Colton Robbins, and the second went 40 yards to a wide open Ben Atnip.
The Huskies host Red Boiling Springs on Friday.