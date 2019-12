Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA TONIGHT THROUGH TONIGHT... .A STORM SYSTEM WILL PRODUCE WIDESPREAD PRECIPITATION ACROSS THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS TODAY AND TONIGHT. TEMPERATURES WILL BE COLD ENOUGH TO PRODUCE SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL OVER THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS, ESPECIALLY IN PLACES ABOVE 2500 FEET. LIGHT SNOWFALL IS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU AND LOWER ELEVATIONS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST TENNESSEE, MAINLY GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. IN ADDITION TO SNOW, WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN WINDY IN THE MOUNTAINS WHICH WILL LEAD TO HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW EXPECTED, POSSIBLY MIXED WITH RAIN AT TIMES. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1/2 TO 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE, LOCALLY UP TO 3 INCHES ACROSS RUSSELL COUNTY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE MAINLY OVER GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...LOWER ELEVATIONS OF NORTHEAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...NOW THROUGH 7 AM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&