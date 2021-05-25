The National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division III World Series will return to Greeneville and Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park for the 2021 edition, beginning Saturday.
After the cancellation of the 2020 NJCAA World Series due to the pandemic, the Greene County Sports Council is pleased to again host the national championship tournament.
The tournament will continue through June 3 at Pioneer Park.
The pre-tournament banquet and other community events involving participating teams, including the Kids Day at the Park, have been canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions placed by the NJCAA.
The top eight teams in the nation from the NJCAA’s Division III will convene for the World Series. The event begins on Saturday and continues daily, culminating with the National Champion being crowned on Wednesday, June 2. The tournament is double elimination, and if a second game to determine a champ is necessary, it will be played on Thursday, June 4.
All games will be played at Pioneer Park, home of the Tusculum University Pioneers as well as the Appalachian League’s Greeneville Flyboys.
The College World Series is expected to make a tremendous impact on the local economy, as well as bringing national exposure to the community and its offerings, according to Jeff Taylor, President/CEO of the Greene County Partnership.
“All available motel rooms in our community are booked and several teams and fans are having to stay in surrounding communities due to an overflow of guests,” Taylor said. “In addition, our restaurants and stores should be busy during this year’s event.”
Tim Bowman, a member of the Sports Council, expects the baseball teams will provide plenty of excitement for local fans.
“This World Series is much more than baseball games,” Bowman noted. “The memories and family fun for those in the bleachers to see players from all over the country will last a lifetime.”
Tickets are on sale at the Partnership offices, 115 Academy Street, or may be purchased at the Pioneer Park front gate each day of the tournament.
Ticket prices are $35 for a tourney pass, while single session/day passes are $8. Children 10-under and military veterans with a military ID will receive free admission.
Additional information related to tickets, sponsorships or general information can be obtained by contacting Trevor Rice or Jeff Taylor at the Greene County Partnership (423-638-4111).
The participating teams, with tourney seed in parenthesis:
Rowan Gloucester (North Atlantic District); (2) Tyler (At-Large); (3) Oakton (At Large); (4) Niagra County (North District); (5) St. Cloud (North Plains District); (6) Coastal Bend (South District); (7) Rockingham (Mid-Atlantic District); (8) Owens (Great Lakes District).
First round pairings along with other information will be published later this week.