To find in my memory bank my fondest recollections of Clark Justis requires me to go way back before the longtime educator’s time as a Greene County commissioner or a member of the Greene County Board of Education.
You must go with me all the way back to the 1970s, when Clark Justis was a young girls’ basketball coach at West Greene High School, taking over the reins from somewhat of a legend in the Mosheim/West Greene area in Kyle Morrell.
Clark had taken the helm of the West Greene Lady Buffs squad, a very talented group of young ladies who had a mix of good seniors and some very strong youngsters.
He proceeded to take that group of girls all the way to the state tournament in 1977, making only the schools’ second trip to the “big show.” Coach Morrell had taken the school on its first trip in 1974.
Clark remained as coach at West Greene for a number of years, and he left the ranks of coaching with some solid credentials, including two trips to Murfreesboro. The Buffs made a return trip to state in 1979.
I’ve known Clark Justis for almost 50 years, and it seemed that he was always around the main sporting events that I happened to be covering for the newspaper. It was always fun to dissect his feelings toward a certain event and get his take on what he thought was going to happen.
Clark died on Saturday, somewhat suddenly after contracting COVID earlier in the week, that dreaded disease that has turned all our lives upside down in 2020. The last time I actually talked with him was in March, just before the virus reared its ugly head in force. We, along with some other former coaches and educators, had breakfast together, something that we had planned to do regularly in 2020 before the disease changed all of our plans.
That 1977 team of Clark’s included Annette Culbertson Watts, the same Coach Watts that now mentors the Greeneville High Lady Devils. She was a senior on that team, and Clark Justis had been her coach for six years, three at McDonald Elementary in grades 6-8, and three years at West Greene her sophomore, junior and senior years. Her freshman season at West Greene was Coach Kyle Morrell’s final year, and she played in the state tourney for Coach Morrell, the school’s first-ever trip to state.
“Coach Justis loved his players,” Coach Watts recalled. “He followed my career from the time I left West Greene right on up to now. When I was coaching college ball at Davidson, he was at a game. Even when I was coaching high school in Georgia, he came to watch my team play. He always would make a point to speak to me. The last time I saw him was at this year’s homecoming (football) game at Greeneville. I never got a chance to speak to him that night, and for that I’m very sorry.”
Watts said Coach Justis was always driven to see his players do their very best.
“And if you didn’t do your best, he had those ‘puppy dog eyes’ that he would lock on you,” she laughed. “He would look at you and make you feel bad that he knew you didn’t do your best. His favorite expression was ‘By Jingos.’ I heard him say that so much that I just knew I would never say those words. But you know, sometimes I catch myself saying the same thing to my girls.”
The 1977 West Greene team was expected to be good. They had returning standout Harriet Roberts, who could score points by the bushels. Unfortunately, she blew out her knee and missed her senior campaign. But somehow, Clark molded that 1977 team into a state tournament squad, and their first round victory over Polk County still remains as the only state tourney win by a West Greene team. They lost in the semis to South Fulton 47-45, a gut-wrenching setback.
“You know, Clark was not a real outspoken coach,” Coach Watts said. “He took his time and figured things out. But he expected his teams to play hard, and I think we did.”
Clark lost his long-time coaching buddy at West Greene, Jimmy Jones, in March of this year, a loss that obviously hurt him deeply. He also lost Dwight Renner, a friend from one of West Greene’s staunchest rivals, South Greene, early this year. He and Dwight staged some memorable showdowns in the 1970s when both schools fielded strong squads. In fact, both schools made it to state in 1977, and again in 1979.
In the 1970s, Tennessee girls basketball was still played under the six-on-six format with three forwards and three guards. The forwards stayed in front court and were the scorers. The guards stayed on the other half of the court to defend the other team’s offense. It’s a concept that is really hard to explain to the current generation. The TSSAA changed the rules in 1980, and Clark was able to change right along with it.
Clark was well-known in the Mosheim area because of his duties as a coach there in earlier days, and recently because he was the area’s school board representative. But he was also well-known and fondly thought of in other parts of the county, including the Nolachuckey School area, where he served as principal for a number of years.
In fact, one of the things I remember he talked about in that March breakfast outing was the big snowfall that hit south of the river a few years back, and it came during the day while the kids were at school. The snow came so quickly and piled up so fast that the buses could not get all the youngsters gathered up and hauled home. Clark talked about how he and some other teachers stayed at Nolachuckey until late in the evening until all the children had been picked up by a family member or had somehow been safely returned to their home.
Mayor Kevin Morrison called Clark a “lion for education,” and I think that was a very good way to describe him. He certainly cared for students, as many of those who knew him will attest.
“By Jingos,” I will sure miss him.