Caught up with former Murray State University women’s tennis coach and Greeneville native Connie Keasling to talk about her induction into the Ohio Valley Conference Hall of Fame in June.
As we were discussing the honor, it quickly became apparent that Keasling would also qualify for the people hall of fame, if ever there was such a thing.
Connie is genuine. She’s humble. Gracious. Appreciative. Just plain likable.
It’s easy to see how someone like her could attain the success she has.
“It was overwhelming emotionally to receive that honor,” Keasling said of her induction into the OVC hall. “Seeing all the incredible student athletes who have competed in the OVC and the coaches who have gone through there, to be able to be part of the OVC Hall of Fame is just unbelievable. I mean, a tennis coach?”
Keasling had two coaching stints at Murray State from 1984-87 and 1992-2011 for a total of 22 years.
Under Keasling, the Racers won five OVC championships and finished second five times.
Keasling’s team’s made the first four NCAA tournament appearances in program history (2001, 2002, 2003, 2007) and produced four OVC Player of the Year winners in Sally Henley (1987), Melissa Spencer (2003 and 2004), and Anna Lask (2007).
Keasling coached 73 student-athletes in her time at Murray State. And during one 10-year period, every player graduated and won and OVC championship.
While being coached by Keasling, academically 42 Racers made the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, five earned the OVC Medal of Honor, 28 earned the ITA Scholar-Athlete Award, and the program won two NCAA APR awards.
Keasling’s teams also earned four OVC Team Sportsmanship Awards and an ITA National Team Sportsmanship honor.
When Keasling retired from coaching at Murray State in 2011, her 22 seasons was the fourth-longest tenure of any coach in school history. In 2019, she was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame.
MASTER MOTIVATOR
Players playing tennis at the college level normally have been honing their skill for the game since they were youngsters. So Keasling’s job wasn’t as much about teaching groundstrokes as it was coaching minds on how to become a champion.
“I just had to point out their strengths to them. The strength for playing at the collegiate level,” Keasling said. “The players I recruited would compete in tournaments all summer long before they got to school. They were used to playing at a high level. So when it came to playing at the university, we made sure they were able to perform at a maximum level.
“We helped them develop their game plans and style of play that would suit them best to be successful at the collegiate level.”
SELLING MURRAY STATE
Keasling’s biggest job perhaps was getting top talent to Murray State’s campus located in the Southwestern corner of Kentucky, just west of Kentucky Lake.
“Murray State is a very special, unique place,” Keasling said. “Everyone at the university honestly really cares about the students who go there. They support the students, and the community supports the students and the university, too.
“Once I was able to get a student-athlete on campus for a recruiting visit, the university and community kind of sold itself. It was a warm, family environment. Parents felt comfortable with their daughters coming to school there. And everyone on the team got along so well that players we were recruiting saw it as a place they wanted to play their collegiate careers.”
HER BEGINNINGS
Keasling graduated from Greeneville High School where she played basketball, volleyball and tennis. She played basketball for coach Jack Blair and volleyball for coach Jane Greene, both GHS Sports Hall of Fame coaches.
Blair restarted girls basketball in 1973 – Keasling’s sophomore year – and coached the sport until 2003. He also was an assistant football coach from 1973-94.
Prior to the enactment of Title IX in 1972, Greene started a volleyball program for female athletes at GHS. She coached the team without pay and even drove the girls to matches in her own vehicle. She also coached cross country, track and cheer.
“Coach Blair cared about us. There was a genuine feel all of us had that he cared about each one of us,” Keasling said. “We could see him working hard to try to give us the best that he could. He taught us to be good to people and give people your best.
“Coach Greene was a technician of the game. She taught you how to be a student of the game, how to study the game and apply the game. Since there were no feeder programs for volleyball, she had to start from square one and really taught us about the sport.”
ITCH TO COACH
From Greeneville High, Keasling attended East Tennessee State University where she played on the women’s basketball team with current GHS girls coach Annette Watts and also played tennis.
It was at ETSU that Keasling really caught the coaching bug. Upon graduating there in 1980, she went on to Eastern Kentucky where she earned her master’s of science in physical education in 1981.
Keasling also had a strong mentor in her father, the late Robert Keasling, who was an academic and athletic standout at Cumberland High School, served in World War II, graduated from Tusculum College, taught math at Greeneville High for 20 years and served as principal of Eastview Elementary from 1969-1988.
“I told dad, ‘I really want to coach,’” Keasling said. “He said, ‘Well, Connie, if you want to coach you need to play as many sports as you can and you need to study as hard as you can.’ He was like, ‘Anybody can coach. Anybody can go into physical education. So you need to make sure you get a good degree, learn as much as you possibly can from the people around you and work harder than anybody.’
“I tried to do what he said.”
While Mr. Keasling, who died in 2010, didn’t get to see Connie’s Hall of Fame inductions, he no doubt would have been proud.