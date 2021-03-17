SEVIERVILLE — Tusculum’s Jennifer Keim established a new 54-hole school record with her tournament score of 222 to finish in third place at the 2021 Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate.
The Pioneers finished fourth in the team competition with a three-day score of 923, which is the second lowest 54-hole team score in program history. TU’s 302 on Tuesday was the second lowest score of the day, behind tournament winner Eastern Kentucky as the Colonels led wire-to-wire with 890 including Tuesday’s 298.
Keim fired a final day 75 as she posted two bogeys, a double bogey and 15 pars, claiming her third consecutive top-10 finish this year and fifth top-5 performance in her two seasons with the TU program. Keim’s 222 surpasses the previous 54-hole record of 224 posted by Emee Herbert at the 2012 NCAA Super Regional and Ciara Rattana’s 224 at the 2018 Agnes McAmis Memorial.
For her efforts, Keim was named to her fifth All-Tournament Team in her 10 career events with the Tusculum program.
EKU’s Ragga Kirstinsdottir led wire-to-wire as well to win the individual medal with 70-72-73=215, two shots ahead of runner-up Victoria Ladd of Western Carolina (71-72-74=217).
Findlay, the No. 6 ranked team in NCAA Division II, finished runner-up with a team total of 916. Western Carolina was third with 920, followed by Tusculum (923) and Northern Iowa (937). South Atlantic Conference member Carson-Newman, the No. 25 team in NCAA II, placed sixth with 938, followed by host Tennessee Tech (946), Radford (947), Austin Peay (949), Indiana State (969), Bellarmine (970), Northern Kentucky (980) and Tennessee Tech B (982).
Tusculum junior Olivia Cunningham tied for 15th with her three-round score of 73-81-77=231, which is a career-best for her and tied for the 10th lowest 54-hole score in school history. Hannah Brown claimed sole possession of 17th place with 81-76-75=232. She was seven-over par through 11 holes, but caught fire by shooting three-under par on her final five holes including a birdie on the 18th hole.
Freshman Nilubol Panno tied for 30th place with 239 including a 75 in Tuesday’s final round where she shot one-under par on her inward nine holes. Tusculum junior Jacque Butler finished with 269 for the tournament to finish 64th.
The Pioneers will host the 23rd annual Agnes McAmis Memorial next week (Mar. 22-23) at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. TU has won this event on seven occasions.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers 10th
SEVIERVILLE — The Tusculum University men’s golf team finished 10th at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate held at the Sevierville Golf Club – River Course.
The three-day, 54-hole tournament field consisted of mostly NCAA Division I programs as well as some of the top programs in Division II.
Tusculum posted a 54-hole team total of 888 including Tuesday’s 304 aggregate score. UT Martin and Morehead State tied for first place honors at 851 (-13). Host Tennessee Tech was third with 853, while South Atlantic Conference member Carson-Newman finished fourth with 858. Findlay was fifth with 874, followed by Eastern Kentucky and Detroit Mercy who tied for sixth with 875. Murray State was eighth with 878, followed by Evansville (887), Tusculum (888), Northern Iowa (889), Austin Peay (891), Northern Kentucky (908), Walters State (911) and Roane State (964).
Tusculum freshman Dominic Barron Holden tied for 11th place honors with a tournament total 215, which is tied for the sixth lowest 54-hole score in program history. UT Martin’s Nick Wolf claimed medalist honors with 204, one stroke better than runner-up Jake Mynatt of Carson-Newman.
TU rookie Liam van Deventer tied for 34th with 222 including a final round 73 on Tuesday. Nicholas Marchese placed 42nd with 75-73-76=224, Kyle Engelbert was 55th with 70-78-79=227 and Julien Crupi rounded out the scoring with his 79-82-93=254.
The Pioneers return to action next Monday and Tuesday (March 22-23) when they host the 27th annual Tusculum Invitational at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. TU has won this event in four of the last five years and 10 times overall.