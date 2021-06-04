The 18th Annual Bob Kesling Boys & Girls Club Celebrity Golf Classic will be held on Friday at Link Hills Country Club.
The event will be held to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. The tournament has helped raise funds for the local Boys & Girls Club’s programs and activities for several years. Since its inception, the tournament has raised well over $1 million to help the youth of Greeneville & Greene County.
“It is a great honor to be involved in an organization such as the Boys & Girls Club,” said Kesling, director of programming and play-by-play announcer for the Vol Network. “I hope that from our tournament we can provide some additional funding for this great organization for the youth of Greeneville & Greene County.”
The 2021 tournament is title sponsored by Greeneville Federal Bank and Johnson City Toyota. The event looks to have one of the marquee formats for this area as Bob Kesling has invited celebrities from around the region to compete with local teams of four.
Former college and pro athletes, as well as college coaches, will be among the celebrities that will be involved in this year’s event.
Past tournament participants have included Johnny Majors, Chris Lofton, John Ward, Dale Ellis, Reggie Johnson, Dane Bradshaw, Haskell Stanback, Eddie Brown and Condredge Holloway, just to name a few.
Other participants include individuals that played collegiate & professional sports, broadcasters and other notables including coaches from The University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University, Tusculum University, Carson-Newman and the surrounding region.
The event will start with an open range at 9:30 a.m. sponsored by Greene County Express and A Services Group, followed by a putting contest.
Lunch provided by Fatz Café will start at 11 a.m. This will be followed by introductions of celebrities and a round of golf for all participants that will have a shotgun start at noon.
The evening will be capped with dinner at 5 p.m. sponsored by Forward Air and Cook’s Mechanical Services and then an awards reception. Other major sponsors include Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen, Grand True Value Rental, Pizza Inn, and Tom & Carla Bewley.
Tournament participants will have a chance to win prizes for a hole-in-one as well as prizes for the longest drive and closest to the hole contests.
“We have been very fortunate to have such a caring community step up in a big way and help sponsor this year’s event for the youth of our community,” said Nick Hirschy, co-chairman of this year’s event.
For more information on the Bob Kesling Boys & Girls Club Celebrity Golf Tournament, call Scott Bullington or Jessica Poore at 423-787-9322, stop by the Boys & Girls Club located at 740 West Church Street Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or visit the Club website at www.ggcbgc.org.