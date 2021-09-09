When in doubt, turn to Janson Kesterson.
West Greene certainly has. The senior running back showed why in Week 2, denting the end zone four times at Claiborne.
The Buffaloes started fast behind Kesterson, jumping ahead 28-0 in the second quarter and cruising past the defending Region 1-3A champions 49-14.
Kesterson had garnered attention in 2020, as he was selected to the All-Region 1-3A First Team his junior season. But it didn’t take him long to realize how much the Buffaloes look up to him now.
“I knew the first day, when people started coming to me asking what to do for plays and stuff, I knew I was going to have to step up,” Kesterson said. “We have a lot of new guys here having to step up for people who are out (for injuries or illness), so it’s on me to take them under my wing and show them the ropes.”
Of course, he’s acquired some leadership skills from seniors past, whether it’s Allen Vaughn showing how to “take over a game and keep everyone calm” or Kenton Cobble’s never-quit attitude.
Kesterson’s 90-yard rushing effort against Claiborne gave him 210 for the season, following his 120-yard performance against Union County.
CHASING THE CAN
With South Greene having won three straight against the Buffaloes, Kesterson and his teammates have yet to taste victory in the Battle of the Milk Can.
Kesterson knows he’ll be a focal point for South Greene’s defense, but he welcomes it as well as West Greene’s underdog role.
“I’d like to bring (the Milk Can) back for my senior year,” he said. “It means a lot to the community. A lot of people don’t expect us to come into this game and go out victorious. It’d mean a lot to show everyone how hard we’ve worked this season.”
Kesterson can’t remember the last time he didn’t at least attend the Battle of the Milk Can. He grew up watching his older brother, former Buffaloes All-State lineman Jaylynn Kesterson, triumph in the rivalry. Janson has one last chance to experience it Friday night.
“He taught me that football is more than a game,” Janson said. “If you don’t work for it, you aren’t going to get it.”
MAN OF MANY TALENTS
The younger Kesterson didn’t start out in the backfield. When he first took the field, he lined up in the trenches.
He moved to wide receiver upon starting high school at West Greene, and he played the position for two seasons until former South Greene coach Scotty Verran arrived.
As a junior, Kesterson spent time both at receiver and in the backfield under the Buffaloes’ hybrid wing-T look. Eventually, he started taking handoffs regularly, transitioning into a full-time running back role.
A former cornerback on defense, Kesterson now lines up at strong safety as well.
“My speed and vision definitely have gotten better,” Kesterson said. ”I was in the weight room a whole bunch and I can tell I’ve gotten a lot more physical, and I’ve really studied the game this past offseason, gotten smarter about what to do in certain situations.”
Kesterson’s goals don’t stop at obtaining the Milk Can. A playoff run naturally ranks high on his list, but Kesterson wants nothing less than a conference championship — something no West Greene team has ever won.
“That’s what we’ve been working for here,” he said.
Kesterson and the Buffaloes step out of conference play to visit Rebel Hill on Friday.