After a two-year hiatus, the 31st Ogle Neas Kids’ Fishing Day is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Dillard Place in Upper Paint Creek.
The event is sponsored by Cherokee Chapter of Trout Unlimited, but could not be pulled off without the support of other organizations. The TWRA helps stock the ponds with trout from the Erwin State Fish Hatchery, and the Forest Service registers the kids and bags the trout on ice for the trip home.
The hungry fish should number between 600-800 strong. There are normally some trophy trout for the lucky fishermen who get the right bite.
John Price, the Top Dog man, will provide hot dogs and sausages for purchase.
After registration, prize distribution and welcoming, TU members (available around the ponds) will be happy to assist youngsters and parents alike with anything from baiting to lure selection and other tips. Fishing will begin after 9 a.m. for registered participants.
All kids, 12 years old and younger, must be accompanied by an adult and will need to bring his or her own fishing equipment.
Older anglers are welcome to fish after 1 p.m. Saturday.
Snagging and treble hooks are prohibited. Single hooks are safer around the kids.