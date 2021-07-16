Trea King has been named Tusculum University’s head spirit coordinator, announced Doug Jones, TU vice president of athletics and university initiatives.
King takes over the reins of all three facets of the spirit squad (cheer, dance, and mascot) after serving as an assistant coach for the past year.
“We are very fortunate to have someone of Trea’s expertise available to take over as our Head Spirit Coordinator,” said Jones. “Trea has been involved with our program so she is very familiar with the happenings of our University and the expectations that we have. Trea is a hard-working individual who truly has a passion and love for her student-athletes, which is one of the things that makes her a perfect mission fit for our department and University.”
King has over a decade of coaching experience, alongside her vast array of performances. She was a two-year captain of the nationally-ranked Jefferson County High School dance team. She was selected as a Universal Dance Association (UDA) All-Star and invited to perform in the Macy’s London Christmas Parade. As a UDA staff professional, King worked summer camps for high school dance teams.
“I’m grateful for this new challenge and the opportunity to grow the Tusculum Spirit Squad,” said King. “I would like to thank Doug Jones, Deborah Davis (associate athletic director), and President Scott Hummel for believing in my abilities to take this program to new heights. I’m excited to see what our returning student-athletes and newcomers can accomplish this season.”
She has been involved in Zumba®. King has organized, managed, and participated in several Zumbathon® fundraisers. King created original routines and was selected as a Zumba® Jammer for the Southeast. As a Zumba® instructor and Zumba® Jammer at the Summerville Family YMCA (2009-18), she taught choreography to local and out-of-state instructors, along with organizing, promoting, and implementing fundraising events. King also participated in the yearly committee for the Party in Pink fundraiser, a Zumbathon® charity event.
King was a competition gymnastics team coach and choreographer for award-winning gymnast levels 3-10 at her local YMCA for four years. She choreographed and cleaned routines for beam and floor exercises, created conditioning routines to target muscle groups, and developed original aerobic classes to boost gym membership.
A 1998 graduate of East Tennessee State University, King earned a degree in applied human science technology with a concentration in interior design.
She was also a two-year member of the ETSU Dance Team.
She is married to Derek King and they have three children: Grace, Beau, and Cody.