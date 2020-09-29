The Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap installed officers for the upcoming year at its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 24, 2020, at the Archie Campbell Museum Complex Meeting Room. Lt. Governor Howard Smith of the KY-TN District installed the officers. They are as follows: Kim Davis, President, Mary Jane Farmer, President-Elect, and Jeanette Edens, Secretary/Treasurer. Mr. Smith also thanked Past President Mike Solomon for his hard work in getting the new organization up and running.
The group also heard from Ms. Deana D. Hicks, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center of the Third Judicial District, a release says. She discussed how this group serves the children of Hawkins, Hancock, Greene and Hamblen Counties who are in abusive situations and helps their families become whole again through onsite therapy services, family support, education, advocacy, court support, and forensic medical coordination. The club presented Ms. Hicks with several items from their needs list including office supplies, journals, gel pens, small water bottles, and paper goods.
The Kiwanis Club of Bulls Gap welcomes new members who want to serve the children of our community and around the world. Information about becoming a member is available at BullsGapKiwanis@gmail.com or by attending a monthly meeting, held at 6 p.m. every fourth Thursday at the Archie Campbell Museum Complex Meeting Room.
Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for students ages 14–18, Builders Club for students ages 11–14, K-Kids for students ages 6–12 and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, annually dedicate more than 18.5 million service hours to strengthen communities and serve children. The Kiwanis International family comprises nearly 558,000 adult and youth members, 82 nations and geographic areas. Visit www.kiwanis.org for more information.