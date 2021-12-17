AFTON — Chuckey-Doak might not have had its best shooting night. But thanks to its defense, it mattered little.
Turnovers and transition opportunities mounted early, allowing the Black Knights to quickly seize control in their 70-47 win over Cherokee on Tuesday.
About the only point of frustration for coach Sam Broyles, Chuckey-Doak (5-3) committed too many turnovers while trying to run set plays in the second half.
“I know we had a good lead, but that’s a good time to run your stuff, work on stuff, especially that second group,” Broyles said. “We didn’t do a good job of that tonight.”
Fortunately, it came after the Black Knights had blitzed Cherokee (0-11) in the first two quarters.
Even though he rested much of the second half, Cadin Tullock fired in 22 points to lead Chuckey-Doak. Hayden Anderson’s 10 points led the otherwise balanced scoring.
Only once did the Black Knights trail, but they led throughout after scoring 10 straight points to take a 10-2 lead. Roberto Vazquez and Tullock each scored two of Chuckey-Doak’s five baskets, all in the paint.
“(Vazquez) has really stepped up his game, which really helps us because we’ve got to be able to handle the basketball,” Broyles said of his senior point guard.
Vazquez scored seven of his nine points in the first quarter, hitting two layups after turnovers. Tullock’s and-one and fast-break layup put the Black Knights ahead 30-8 to start the second frame.
Ethan Grindstaff finished two transition chances in the third quarter before finishing with eight points, and Isaiah Treadway scored seven.
“We’ve been working with Ethan on getting better defensively,” Broyles said. “Thought he went to the boards well, helped us defensively … a step in the right direction for Ethan.”
Brock Rush scored all seven of his points – a 3-pointer, a layup and a midrange jumper – during Chuckey-Doak’s 9-0 run to end the third quarter and make it 68-31.
Joey Henley scored 14 points, Colton McLain had 11 and Colin Ryan had 10 to lead the Chiefs. Bryce Elliot and Ryan each hit two 3-pointers.
Chuckey-Doak travels to Unaka on Monday.
C-D 21 21 26 2 — 70
C 6 16 9 16 — 47
C-D (70): Cadin Tullock 22, Hayden Anderson 10, Roberto Vazquez 9, Ethan Grindstaff 8, Brock Rush 7, Isaiah Treadway 7, Dillon Shelton 5, Noah Baughman 2.
C (47): Joey Henley 14, Colton McLain 11, Colin Ryan 10, Bryce Elliot 8, Isaac Chandler 2, Conner Mowell 2.
3-pointers: Bryce Elliot 2, Colin Ryan 2, Colton McLain, Brock Rush.