Blair Shelton left his mark on Region 1-3A and the West Greene record book this season.
The Buffaloes’ senior placekicker, not surprisingly, was named the Region 1-3A Specialist of the Year this season. In 2021, he kicked a WGHS record-tying six field goals and a single game-record two field goals against North Greene. He also kicked the Buffaloes’ longest-ever field goal this year, 46 yards against Union County, while tying his brother Brock Shelton for most field goals in a season with six.
For his career, Shelton has a school-record 101 extra points, including a season-record 34 in 2019.
And Shelton wasn’t the only Buffalo to earn a region superlative. Junior wide receiver and linebacker Ethan Turner was named the Co-Defensive MVP. Turner led the Buffaloes in tackles for loss while also finishing with 780 yards and six touchdowns on a school-record 49 catches in 2021.
Aaron Waddell garnered Offensive Lineman of the Year honors while quarterback Jaden Gregg, who eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark this season, was tabbed Newcomer of the Year.
BRASEN YOURSELF
Brasen Murvin quickly made up for lost time near the end of the regular season.
Despite missing two games, the Chuckey-Doak sophomore rushed for 1,469 yards and 16 touchdowns this fall while averaging 7.7 yards per carry. After nearing a single-game rushing record against West Greene with 334 yards. Thus, Murvin became one of two Black Knights to earn a conference superlative, as he was named Region 1-3A Offensive MVP.
The other superlative went to Kellen Capps, the Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year. Capps had 37 tackles, six for loss, and a team-high three fumble recoveries this year.
Caden Tullock, Connor Lamons, Jaylen Willett, Nathan Norton, Dillon Shelton, Rio Little, Colton Smith and Josh Guy also earned All-Region honors for the Black Knights.
For West Greene, Janson Kesterson, Wyatt Moody, Roger Marshall, Keith Valentine, Tristin Kelly and Maddox Garber made the All-Region team.
Chuckey-Doak’s Tom Hickman and Kesterson were named to the Region 1-3A Academic Team.
HUSKIES RECOGNIZED
It might be easier to name what Tyler Sanches didn’t do for North Greene this fall.
Easily the Huskies’ leading rusher, the senior also led North Greene in defensive stops with 70, including 10 for loss with a pair of safety tackles. For his efforts, Sanches was named the Region 1-A Linebacker of the Year.
And the future is bright in Baileyton with freshman Yeshua Vaught. A running back and safety for the Huskies, Vaught cracked the century mark on the ground three times in 2021, earning him Co-Freshman of the Year honors.
Zach Atnip, Ben Atnip, Colton Robbins, Jonah Dunbar, Damian Burns and Brady Harkleroad joined Sanches and Vaught on the All-Region team.