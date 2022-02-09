MOUNTAIN CITY — It’s a grueling three-and-a-half-hour roundtrip to Johnson County High School.
But for Chuckey-Doak’s basketball teams, Tuesday night’s trek up the mountain was well worth the drive.
That’s because the Knights and Lady Knights hauled back a sweep of the Longhorns, the boys clinching their first regular season district championship since 2005 with a 74-71 overtime win and the girls notching a 44-40 victory.
Chuckey-Doak’s boys, now 14-7 overall and 7-1 in District 1-2A, will be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.
Johnson County (10-15, 4-3) must win at home against West Greene on Friday night to lock up the No. 2 seed. If not, South Greene will be the No. 2.
“This is huge,” said an elated Chuckey-Doak boys coach Sam Broyles. “These seniors wanted to leave their mark, well that’s a start. I’m proud of them. Now, let’s try to make it to the tournament championship game, try to host the first round of the region. Those are what our goals are.
“At the beginning of the year … you know, sometimes you think that might be too much to expect. But, hey, we’re right in position to do it.”
Early in the fourth quarter, it didn’t look as if the Knights would have a fun ride home.
Johnson County’s Zach Parsons, who led all scorers with 37 points, capped a 19-2 run with a layup that pushed the Longhorns to a 51-37 lead with 6:50 to play in regulation.
That prompted Broyles to call a timeout and the Knights responded by whittling away at the deficit.
Cadin Tullock, who led Chuckey-Doak with 23 points, dropped in a 3-pointer to make it 51-40. And when Hayden Anderson knocked down back-to-back 3s from the left corner to make it 55-46, you could feel the momentum start to swing.
Tullock then sank a free throw and another 3 from up top to pull the Knights within 55-50 with 2:13 on the clock.
It seemed Johnson County was going to hold on at the free throw line with Preston Greer and Dalton Robinson each knocking down two to push the Longhorns to a 59-52 lead with 1:19 to go in regulation.
But the Knights refused to go away. A putback by Tullock and a free thrown from Christian Derry pulled Chuckey-Doak within 59-55 with 35 ticks on the clock.
Chuckey-Doak then created two turnovers with its press, and Ethan Grindstaff scored on a putback and Derry sank two free throws with three seconds left to tie it 59-59 and force overtime.
At the 3:24 mark of overtime, Derry called for the ball on the right block, spun to his left and kissed the ball off the glass and in to give Chuckey-Doak a 61-59 lead.
With 2:31 to play, Tullock converted a three-point play to push the Knights to a 66-63 lead. And at the 2:17 mark, Grindstaff hit two free throws to make it 68-63.
Johnson County got no closer than three points after that. The game ended in dramatic fashion, though, when Chuckey-Doak’s Roberto Vazquez blocked Graham Reece’s 3-point attempt from the right wing, grabbed the loose ball and raced to the other end to run out the clock and set off a wild celebration along the Knights’ bench.
“I kind of knew that play was coming because they ran it the last game we played them,” Vazquez said of Reece’s 3-point attempt. “He had the ball in his shooting hand, and as soon as he looked up toward the goal, I knew he was going to shoot. I just went up with the shot, the kind of risk-reward thing you have to do to win a game like that.
“It was just a crazy game in general. We were down bad at one point. But I think what separates us from some other teams is we just don’t quit. To come out with a win like this is awesome.”
Until Johnson County’s 19-2 run between the third and fourth quarters, the teams had swapped the lead back and forth with neither leading by more than six points.
Johnson county led 20-17 after one quarter, 32-29 at halftime and 45-37 at the end of three.
Derry finished with 20 points for Chuckey-Doak. Anderson had 12, Grindstaff had eight, Vazquez and Isaiah Treadway each had four, and Brock Rush had a 3-pointer.
Greer added 12 points and Connor Simcox added 10 for Johnson County.
Chuckey-Doak will close the regular season with non-district games at home against University High on Friday and at Hampton on Saturday.
GIRLS CHUCKEY-DOAK 44 JOHNSON COUNTY 40
Faith Yokley scored just seven points for Chuckey-Doak, but her 3-pointer from up top with 3:03 to play gave the Lady Knights a 39-32 cushion en route to a season sweep of the Lady Longhorns.
“That was probably the biggest shot of the night,” Chuckey-Doak coach Lisa Darnell said of Yokley’s 3. “I’m standing over there saying, ‘No, no, don’t shoot it. … Ahh, good shot.’
“We had talked about just running the clock down, let them come and attack us and then let’s take the ball to the hole to get fouls and go to the free throw line. But what can you say when somebody hits a big shot like that?”
Chuckey-Doak improves to 4-19 overall and ends its district schedule at 2-6. Johnson County falls to 0-22, 0-7.
Chuckey-Doak led 12-2 after the first quarter and 22-8 at halftime before Johnson County pulled within 30-26 at the end of three.
The close game was in contrast to Chuckey-Doak’s 58-28 win over Johnson County at home on Jan. 11.
“I think we did a good job of bending but not breaking tonight,” Darnell said. “(Johnson County) seemed to be a little more prepared for us this time around. It’s a big conference win for us. We’ll take it.”
Taliah Johnson led Chuckey-Doak with 13 points. Hayleigh Taylor added six points, Bree Roberts and Hayleigh Hensley each had five, Saniah Atchison and Tavyn Southerland each had three, Cortnee Jones had two and Kennedy Brown had one.
Chuckey-Doak will close the regular season with non-district games at home against University High on Friday and at Hampton on Saturday.