AFTON — Matthew Palazzo crushed a home run and had two RBI as the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights defeated the South Greene Rebels 11-3 in a first-round game of the District 2-2A baseball tournament on Tuesday.
The game was postponed due to rain on Monday. The No. 3 seed Black Knights will face No. 2 seed Grainger in the second round at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Tusculum University, while the Rebels’ season ends.
Hunter Ball had two doubles and an RBI for Chuckey-Doak, which had 10 hits. Dillon Shelton had two hits; Jaylen Willett had a double and an RBI; Connor Lamons had a hit and two RBI; Caden Tullock had a hit, Wade Fletcher had a double, a sacrifice fly and two RBI; and Cole Lamons had a hit. Datyn Bowman didn’t get a hit, but he had two RBI.
Connor Lamons pitched the first 3 2/3 innings for Chuckey-Doak. He gave up two hits, a run, walked none and struck out five.
Cole Lamons worked three innings of relief to notch the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, walked one and struck out four.
SOFTBALL Claiborne 1 Greeneville 0
Claiborne scored the only run of the District 2-2A tournament game on a single by Allie Jones in the first inning.
Claiborne’s Emma Myatt pitched a one-hitter. In seven innings, she walked two and struck out four.
Laicy Darnell had Greeneville’s lone hit.
Greeneville’s Kaley Bradley also went the distance in the circle. She gave up three hits, walked seven and struck out seven. Claiborne’s run was earned.
Greeneville will host South Greene in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
TENNIS Knights, Rebels Advance
A few Chuckey-Doak tennis athletes moved on to the Region 1 small class tournament after top performances at the District 1 tournament on Monday.
Brantley Campbell won the boys singles championship by defeating Omar Linares of Johnson County 6-1, 6-0.
Hannah Roberts finished second in the girls singles tournament, falling to Gracyn Carder 6-4, 6-2.
In boys doubles, Edwin Renfro and Matthew Buch took the district title by defeating fellow Black Knights Evan Murvin and Eli Beddingfield 6-2, 6-3. Both duos will advance to the region.
In the District 2 small class tournament on Friday, South Greene’s Carson Reaves defeated teammate Anna Ottinger 6-0, 7-5 to win the girls singles title.
In boys doubles, South Greene’s Aydan Hawk and Lawson Burns defeated Logan Patterson and Christian Crumbley of Cumberland Gap 6-1, 6-1 for the district title.
The Region 1 small class tournament will be held on Monday at the Greene County Tennis Center.
SOCCER Chuckey-Doak 2 West Greene 1
MOSHEIM — The Chuckey-Doak soccer team advanced to the District 1-A championship game.
The Black Knights’ Ethan Grindstaff scored the first goal of the night in the 32nd minute on an assist from Angelo Sobrero.
West Greene’s Brock Shelton tied the match 1-1 in the second half before Grindstaff converted a penalty kick with three minutes left for the win.
Chuckey-Doak will play University High for the district title at 7 p.m. Thursday at Civitan Park in Johnson City.
The Black Knights also earn a spot in the Region 1-A tournament with the win, while West Greene’s season comes to an end.
Greeneville 9 Sullivan South 0
In the District 1-2A tournament on senior night, all four Greeneville seniors – Colby Freeman, Sam Crawford, Darren Dietz and Jacob Hillyer – knocked home goals.
Crawford led the Greene Devils with two goals and an assist. Freeman had a goal and two assists. Drew Shelton and Dietz each had a goal and an assist each. Blake Rogers, Alden Wakefield, Hillyer and Bladyn Norton also had goals, while Cade Snelson added an assist.
Aiden Creech recorded the clean sheet in goal. Greeneville’s defense of Jacob Hillyer, Cooper Shepard, Drew Hillyer and Connor Stayton didn’t allow a shot in what was the final meeting between the Greene Devils and Sullivan South, which is being consolidated next year.
The Greene Devils will host Elizabethton in the District 1-2A championship match at 6 p.m. Thursday at Burley Stadium.