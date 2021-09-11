AFTON — Brasen Murvin had been out for most of the week, only returning to the Chuckey-Doak football team on Thursday.
He didn’t show very much rust as he ran the ball 26 times for 200 yards but the Grainger Grizzlies were still able to grind out a 28-6 victory on Friday.
The game was delayed twice, once to an injury to Austin Morris in the first half and again at the beginning of the second half when a Grainger cheerleader was hurt during the halftime performance.
“Austin has a shoulder injury that will probably require surgery,” Black Knights coach Matt Ripley said when asked about the status of Morris. “I felt we came out OK after both delays but schematically, that Grainger team is tough. We expected that, that they would run the ball and run it hard.”
“We just got Brasen back this week and I think if he would have had a full week, he would have been better and we would have been better,” Ripley said of Murvin. “Getting him back kind of put us behind the eight ball a little bit but he worked hard despite the circumstances and I thought he played really well.”
The game was close statistically as the Grizzlies only out-gained the Black Knights 268-253 but the problem for Chuckey-Doak was on third and fourth down conversions. They were 4-of-14 on third down and didn’t convert any of the seven chances on fourth down wherein the Grizzlies were 4-of-6 on fourth down.
Grainger got on the scoreboard first as Cainnan Long broke off a 26-yard touchdown run but the two-point conversion failed. The visitors from Rutledge scored again later in the second quarter as quarterback Dylan Fowler scored from five yards out on the keeper and then was able to punch in the conversion to make it 14-0. The Black Knights drove deep into Grainger territory and appeared to be poised to punch in a touchdown but the Grizzlies picked off the pass in the end zone on the final play of the first half.
The Black Knights scored when Murvin ran in from 10 yards but the extra point was no good. The Grizzlies were able to tack on two scores in the fourth quarter as Blake Morse had a pair of scores, one from nine yards and one from two yards out to make it 28-6.
Chuckey-Doak is off next week for the bye but will return to take on South Greene in two weeks.