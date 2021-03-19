CHURCH HILL — Volunteer scored three runs in the first inning and held off the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights for a 4-3 win in a game shortened to six innings by rain.
Chuckey-Doak rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth for the game’s final score. Wade Fletcher walked and Jaylen Willett reached on a bunt. Fletcher scored on a passed ball and Willett scored on a single by Connor Lamons.
Fletcher was 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Lamons was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Matthew Palazzo drew the start for Chuckey-Doak and took the loss. He lasted just ⅔ of an inning, gave up three runs, walked four and struck out one.
Cadin Tullock pitched 3⅔ innings of relief, giving up five hits, a run, walking none and striking out three.
Brody Cloud went the distance for Volunteer. In six innings, he gave up two hits, walked five and struck out seven. All three Chuckey-Doak runs were earned.
Chuckey-Doak plays at Sullivan East on Friday.