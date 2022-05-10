AFTON — Three home runs later, Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett could relax.
He’d wondered how his senior-laden Black Knights would adjust to the faster pitching often seen in the postseason. They gave him an emphatic answer in the first inning, as No. 1 seed Chuckey-Doak cruised past No. 4 South Greene 15-2 on Monday night.
Fittingly, all three of the Black Knights’ home runs came from seniors. Chuckey-Doak (20-5) left the yard twice in the first inning and led 6-0, and its cushion never dipped below four runs.
“I don’t worry about our defense as much as I do our offense hitting the ball against teams like this,” Willett said. “We can hit faster pitching, and tonight we adjusted to it and did well. That’s what I was worried about more than anything.”
Worry no more. Cole Lamons gave Chuckey-Doak its first hit on a one-out RBI single. Then Connor Lamons got his turn and responded with a three-run bomb to left for a 4-0 lead.
Datyn Bowman, Chuckey-Doak’s eight-hole batter, then clubbed a two-run homer to left with two outs before the inning ended.
“Datyn, he’ll surprise you,” Willett said. “He gets ahold of it.”
Wade Fletcher got ahold of one, too. With one out in the third, the senior sent a two-run shot over the right-field fence for an 8-2 lead.
Fletcher and Connor Lamons both hit 3-for-3 to lead the Black Knights. Dillon Shelton and Cadin Tullock both singled twice.
“I’m just proud of them,” Willett said. “One of the best groups I’ve ever had. They’ve played together since they were little. That means a lot.”
Christian Derry, Tullock and Jaylen Willett all singled before Chuckey-Doak’s first out of the fourth inning. Willett, Connor Lamons, Fletcher, Shelton and Tullock all singled in runs during the seven-run frame, while Austin McBurnett drew a bases-loaded walk.
Derry threw the first 2.1 innings and struck out four, allowing an earned run on three hits.
Fletcher then pitched two full innings of no-hit baseball with four strikeouts, using only 23 pitches and leaving him available for Tuesday should the Black Knights need him. Shelton struck out two of the three batters he faced to finish the job. With only 11 pitches thrown, he’s also an option for Tuesday..
The Rebels (9-20) showed signs of life to start the second inning. Hayden Hartman drew a leadoff walk before back-to-back singles by Jesse Lawing and T.J. Buckner. The latter scored South Greene’s first run.
Nathan Lisenby led off the third with South Greene’s third and final hit, scoring on a groundout to make it a 6-2 game.
Lawing started and was tagged with the loss, allowing five earned on seven hits. Nathan and Brendan Lisenby both took the mound in the fourth inning.
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak faces No. 2 seed Johnson County at West Greene’s Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.
South Greene then faces West Greene for survival at 7 p.m.