ELIZABETHTON — Three players scored in double figures as Chuckey-Doak improved to 2-0 in district play with a 58-42 win at Happy Valley on Friday.
Cadin Tullock and Christian Derry scored 16 points apiece to lead the Black Knights (3-3, 2-0 District 1-2A), while Isaiah Treadway added 12.
Chuckey-Doak pulled away in the second quarter to take a 29-17 halftime lead, which grew to 43-26 after three quarters.
Dakota Grindstaff hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, while James Murray had 11 to pace Happy Valley (1-8, 0-2).
In the girls game, Chuckey-Doak dropped a 63-27 decision.
Chuckey-Doak now sits a 0-6, 0-2 in conference play. Scoring details weren’t available at press time.
Happy Valley improves to 2-8, both wins coming in district play.
Chuckey-Doak travels to University High on Tuesday.
C-D 13 16 14 15 — 58
HV 10 7 9 16 — 42
C-D (58): Christian Derry 16, Cadin Tullock 16, Isaiah Treadway 12, Roberto Vazquez 5, Hayden Anderson 4, Ethan Grindstaff 2, Brock Rush 2, Dillon Shelton 1.
HV (42): Dakota Grindstaff 14, James Murray 11, Landon Babb 8, Blake Garmon 4, Cole Deakins 3, Troy Williams 2.
3-pointers: Dakota Grindstaff 4, Cole Deakins, James Murray, Roberto Vazquez.