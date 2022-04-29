AFTON — Chuckey-Doak’s first baseball coach had three simple words of wisdom for the Black Knights’ current leader – keep it rolling.
Bobby Broyles, along with several other former Chuckey-Doak baseball coaches and players, watched the eighth-ranked Black Knights win their 14th straight game Friday night.
With its 9-1 win over South Greene, Chuckey-Doak finished undefeated in conference play. And while Chuckey-Doak split a conference title in 2016, this year’s Black Knights won the program’s first outright conference championship in two decades.
“It’s huge,” Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett said, fighting back tears. “These seniors have played for me since they were little kids. That’s why we’re here. They’ve played a lot of ball together. They know what each other is going to do, so they can back each other up and be in the right spot.”
Multiple players and alumni indicated this season marks the first time Chuckey-Doak (19-3, 12-0 District 1-2A) has finished conference play undefeated. Thus, the Black Knights will be the top seed for the District 1-2A tournament.
“We’re not done yet; job’s not finished yet,” said Black Knight senior Wade Fletcher, a four-year starter since moving to Chuckey-Doak for his freshman year. “This year it’s special. No words can describe it. It’s a different brand of baseball right now.”
Fletcher and Datyn Bowman both singled twice to account for half of Chuckey-Doak’s eight hits. Bowman helped the Black Knights break the game open in the fourth inning when he lined a base hit to left, sending Connor Lamons and Fletcher home to make it 5-0.
Fletcher followed suit in the fifth with a line-drive single to center. Two South Greene errors allowed Lamons and Fletcher to make it all the way home for a 7-0 lead.
Clearly, Fletcher’s haircut from Wednesday hasn’t affected his hitting. In fact, he’s “feeling good” with short hair again.
“(My long hair) was getting hard to deal with,” he said. “Had to change something up.”
Cole Lamons’ two-out double to center scored Chuckey-Doak’s final two runs in the sixth.
Austin McBurnett reached on an error in the first inning and broke the scoreless tie on Jaylen Willett’s groundout. Fletcher scored on a second-inning balk, and Dillon Shelton plated on Christian Derry’s sacrifice fly.
Derry struck out seven and walked one in his five innings pitched, giving up four hits in the win. McBurnett fanned four and allowed an unearned run off one hit in the last two frames.
South Greene (6-18, 4-8) got on the board in the seventh thanks to Hayden Hartman, who led off with a base hit. Hartman then scored when T.J. Buckner reached second on a Black Knight error.
McBurnett retired the next two batters to end the contest.
Brendan Lisenby, Jesse Lawing, Buckner and Seth Franklin all singled for the Rebels.
Nathan Lisenby relieved Hartman in the first inning and struck out three in the loss. Five of the Black Knights’ runs were unearned.
UP NEXT
South Greene travels to Washburn Monday and hosts Unaka Tuesday to close the regular season.
Chuckey-Doak wraps up its regular season Tuesday at Providence Academy.
The District 1-2A tournament begins Thursday with the No. 4 and No. 5 teams playing for survival. The winner will travel to Chuckey-Doak the following day for the double elimination tournament.
Johnson County will be the No. 2 seed. South Greene, West Greene and Happy Valley finished in a three-way tie for third place.