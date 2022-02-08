The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights’ bus ride up to Johnson County High School in Mountain City for their District 1-2A regular season finale on Tuesday will be a long hour and 35 minutes.
How the Knights play over the 32 minutes once there will determine how long the trip back home seems.
“That’s a long trip to make to leave with a loss,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles. “Hopefully, we can pull it out.”
Chuckey-Doak, 13-7 overall and 6-1 in District 1-2A, can nail down its first regular season district championship and No. 1 seed in the postseason tournament in at least 14 years with a win over the Longhorns (10-14, 4-2).
Should Johnson County win, it would need to defeat West Greene on Friday to tie Chuckey-Doak for the top spot in the district.
If that happens, Johnson County would likely earn the No. 1 seed in the tournament due to tiebreakers with Chuckey-Doak falling to the No. 2 seed. In that scenario, the Longhorns would earn the top seed due to having swept South Greene – the next highest seed in the tournament – during the regular season. The Knights split their regular season games with South.
“We have a tough road ahead of us,” said Johnson County coach Austin Atwood. “We’ve got to beat Chuckey-Doak (on Tuesday) and then turn around and beat West Greene on Friday. We’ve got both games at home, but I think Chuckey-Doak is still in the driver’s seat with us having to win both.”
The Longhorns will be playing with heavy hearts after longtime baseball coach Pete Pavusek died after suffering a heart attack while attending Johnson County’s 82-58 non-district loss to West Ridge at home on Thursday.
Pavusek, whose son, Peyton, plays on Johnson County’s basketball team, was 52.
“We’re still very much dealing with Coach Pavusek’s death. His services will be Wednesday,” Atwood said. “It will be tough for us. We’ll just have to see if we can bond together and do what we can do. It’s a sad thing. There are bigger things than these games we’ve got coming up that we’re dealing with.”
In the first meeting of the season between Chuckey-Doak and Johnson County on Jan. 11, the Knights rallied over the final two minutes for an 86-83 win at home.
Chuckey-Doak's Cadin Tullock drained five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 39 points, while Christian Derry had 30 points.
Preston Greer scored 26 points to lead the Longhorns, and Graham Reece hit from 3-point range five times and scored 17 points.
Chuckey-Doak is coming off a 75-72 loss at South Greene on Friday. As usual, Tullock led the Knights in scoring with 23 points. Roberto Vazquez had 13 points, Derry had 12, Hayden Anderson had 11 and Isaiah Treadway had seven.
Derry – Chuckey-Doak’s 6-foot-8 sophomore center – continues to work his way back from an ankle injury, while sharpshooter Ethan Grindstaff is coming off a knee injury and scored two points against South.
“Christian and Ethan still aren’t 100 percent, so we’re still trying to work through that and get them ready for tournament time,” Broyles said. “We’ve had a bunch of other players who have stepped up. Dillon Shelton has really played well coming in for Christian multiple times. Wade Fletcher has gotten a lot more playing time and has been very valuable and Brock Rush is another one who has helped us.”
Broyles likes the fact the Knights head to Johnson County still in control of their destiny.
“Our boys understand that,” he said. “They’re young and I don’t want to put all the pressure in the world on them. They’re teenagers. But we’re going to go up there expecting to win.
“I really think the South Greene game, even though we lost, helped them as far as moving forward toward this one. It’s almost like we’ve already started tournament play with these type of games (having big playoff implications). It’s going to be intense at Johnson County. We know that. They’re going to be expecting to win at their place, too.”
In the Longhorns’ last district game, they won 51-49 at South Greene on Feb. 1. Greer scored a game-high 29 points, pulled down four rebounds and had four steals. Zach Parsons had 10 points and Dalton Robinson had nine.
Johnson County somewhat exploited South Greene on the perimeter with Greer and Robinson each knocking down three 3-pointers and Reece hitting another.
“(Greer and Parsons) are the two we really look to for scoring, but we also have the Robinson kid who is shooting it well and the Reece kid who is shooting it well,” Atwood said. “We’ve just got to defend and rebound. If we can knock Chuckey-Doak off the boards a little bit and limit the one-and-dones we might can give ourselves a shot.”
The X factor on Tuesday might be Johnson County’s 6-foot-6 power forward Connor Simcox, who was injured and didn’t play in the Longhorns’ loss at Chuckey-Doak.
“He gives us a little bit of length to match the Derry kid,” Atwood said. “Derry is bigger than Connor, but Connor gives us somebody in there who might can keep Derry off the boards a little bit.”