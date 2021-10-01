Few things would reverse Chuckey-Doak’s fortunes faster than a conference win.
Handing Unicoi County its first loss would make it that much sweeter. Oh, and it’s homecoming week at The Black Hole.
Chuckey-Doak (2-3, 1-0 Region 1-3A) has lost a pair of non-conference tilts since its 48-12 win over Happy Valley. But a win this week moves the Black Knights one step closer to their third conference title in three years.
Sixth-ranked Unicoi County (6-0, 1-0) has two COVID wins this season, one being against conference rival Claiborne. So the Blue Devils have yet to face a conference rival on the field this year.
Sullivan East tested the Blue Devils last week, leading by 21 points late in the third quarter before falling 35-28. Running back Nehemiah Edwards will challenge Chuckey-Doak’s defense, having carried 28 times for 162 yards and four touchdowns in Unicoi County’s comeback win.
Rio Little leads the Black Knights with 31 total tackles and two sacks, and Josh Guy has one sack with 19 total stops. Isaiah Treadway and Connor Lamons have a combined 47 tackles and three TFL, with Lamons grabbing an interception.
The Blue Devils’ passing defense appeared suspect against Sullivan East, allowing 344 yards and four scores through the air.
Jonathan Crutchfield did grab an interception, before Esteban Mendoza returned a fumble caused by Lucas Slagle 35 yards for the winning touchdown in the final minute.
Black Knights quarterback Cadin Tullock has completed 20 passes for 466 yards and five scores against three interceptions, averaging 93.2 yards a game. Lamons has caught nine of those passes or 233 yards and two TDs.
Brasen Murvin, who left last week’s game with an injury, has rushed for a team-high 365 yards. Jaylen Willett filled in and rushed for 40 yards with a touchdown against South Greene. Colton Smith also scored his fourth touchdown of the year, upping his rushing total to 268 yards.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday from The Black Hole.
COSBY AT NORTH GREENE
How far has North Greene come under Eric Tilson? In his first year, the Huskies (2-4, 0-2 Region 1-A) are in position to secure their most wins in a season since 2016.
And don’t talk about playoffs, at least not unless North Greene comes away victorious. But if the Huskies win, they’re all but assured their first playoff berth since 2011. North Greene and Cosby (0-5, 0-2) each have one conference game left after this week.
It’ll take a more productive offense this week, though. North Greene managed just 128 total yards, all rushing, in its loss at West Greene.
Tyler Sanches, the Huskies’ leading tackler and rusher with 486 yards and three touchdowns, gained just 13 yards on the ground last week. Yeshua Vaught led the way with 71 yards, giving him 197 for the year, while Zach Atnip is up to 159 yards rushing.
Tanner Sexton has thrown for 189 yards and five touchdowns. Grayson Collins has six catches for 53 yards, while Ben Atnip has a team-high 63 receiving yards on two receptions.
Dominic Cowles and Slate Shropshire have been two of the Eagles’ top tacklers this season.
Sanches and the Huskies’ defense, which allowed just 14 first-half yards last week, will face a Cosby offense led by quarterback Tyler Turner. The signal caller is 28-of-54 for 378 yards and two touchdowns with three picks, while also rushing for a team-high 302 yards. Hayden Green has 140 receiving yards on six receptions.
As far as common opponents, Cosby lost at Red Boiling Springs 20-0, the same RBS team North Greene beat 38-14. The Eagles also dropped a 34-26 decision to Jellico.
Kickoff from The Tundra is set for 7:30 p.m.
WEST GREENE AT CLOUDLAND
West Greene (4-1) has won both times it stepped outside the county line so far. The Buffaloes can earn their third straight win if they do it again this week.
Ranked ninth in Class A, Cloudland (4-1) welcomes the Buffaloes to Roan Mountain.
The Highlanders recovered from a shutout loss to Hampton with a 52-18 win over Cosby last week, rushing for 331 of their 392 total yards.
Seth Burchfield ran the ball 11 times for 120 yards and four touchdowns to lead the way. Caleb Sluder ran for a team-high 132 yards on six carries with one score. Kyle Burchfield also ran for a TD.
Through the air, Chase Shell went 4-of-5 for 61 yards and a 30-yard touchdown to Gage McKinney.
Through five games, Roger Marshall has 35 tackles and three sacks to lead West Greene’s defense, which allowed just 128 rushing yards against North Greene. The Buffaloes forced four turnovers with Braylon Rader and Austin Franklin grabbing an interception, while Marshall and Ethan Turner recovered fumbles.
Speaking of Turner, he’s caught 17 passes for 285 yards and two scores this season. Rader’s first catch went 88 yards for a score against North Greene, as Jaden Gregg is now up to 419 passing yards. Janson Kesterson sits just under the 300-yard rushing mark.
Cloudland’s defense held Cosby to 129 total yards — 51 rushing — with an interception from Dylan McClellan and a sack from McKinney.
The teams’ first meeting in 11 years kicks off at 7:30 p.m.