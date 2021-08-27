ELIZABETHTON — On a humid Friday night, the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights wore down the Happy Valley Warriors for their first win of the season, 14-0.
After a scoreless first half, Chuckey-Doak got a 55-yard TD pass from Caden Tullock to Austin Morris with 49 seconds to play in the third quarter and a 41-yard TD run from Colton Smith at the 8:39 mark of the fourth.
Chuckey-Doak, now 1-1, will host Johnson County on Thursday.
NORTH GREENE 22 CASTLEWOOD (Va.) 6
CASTLEWOOD, Va. — The North Greene Huskies picked up their first win since 2019, and the first win under new coach Eric Tilson.
“I’m just elated for these kids to see their work pay off on the field, to see something positive happen,” Tilson said. “This is something they earned. It wasn’t given to them. They had to earn every ounce of it.”
The teams went to halftime with North Greene holding a 2-0 lead after they stuffed a Blue Devils’ run in the end zone early in the second quarter.
The lead moved to 10-0 in the third quarter when quarterback Tanner Sexton ran in a 20-yard touchdown. Grayson Collins added the two-point conversion.
Less than a minute later, Damien Burns returned a fumble 47-yards for a touchdown that gave North Greene a 16-0 lead.
Castlewood closed the gap with an 8-yard touchdown run from Landon Taylor.
The Huskies’ Tyler Sanches put the game away with a 2-yard scoring plunge late in the third quarter.
“I told the kids before the game that we win this game with great effort, great tackling and our playmakers have to make plays,” Tilson said. “We didn’t see that in Week 1, but we saw it tonight. Our playmakers showed up and made plays.”
Sanches led North Greene with 138 yards on 21 carries. As a team, North Greene ran for 218 yards.
Defensively, the Huskies held Castlewood to 123 yards offense.
North Greene, now 1-1, travels to Lakeway Christian on Friday.
KNOX CATHOLIC 52 SOUTH GREENE 0
KNOXVILLE — Against one of the top football programs in Tennessee, the South Greene Rebels mustered just 151 yards offense.
South Greene quarterback Luke Myers, a 2020 Class 2A Mr. Football finalist, accounted for 97 yards – 68 on 11-of-17 passing with one interception, and 29 on 12 rushing attempts.
South Greene backup quarterback Jacob Susong completed two of four passes for 46 yards with one interception.
Levi Treadway had 15 yards rushing on three carries for the Rebels.
Knox Catholic, which defeated Chuckey-Doak 63-7 in its season opener last week, rolled up 404 yards offense against South Greene.
Knox Catholic freshman quarterback Jayden Neal completed 11 of 18 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Spencer Margolis rushed for 81 yards and two TDs on 10 carries for Knox Catholic.
South Greene, now 0-2, will host Happy Valley on Thursday.