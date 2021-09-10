Chuckey-Doak’s defense has come a long way in two weeks.
Of the 75 points allowed by the Black Knights, only 12 have come since Week 2. And even those two touchdowns by Johnson County came after Chuckey-Doak (2-1, 1-0 Region 1-3A) had opened a 21-0 lead.
Linebacker Dillon Shelton and defensive back Rio Little, both juniors, have impressed coach Matt Ripley the most as of late.
“Those two guys, you can see the light has come on for them,” said Ripley, currently riding his first winning streak as Chuckey-Doak’s coach. “Their energy and high level they’re bringing, they’ve done a really good job.”
Little leads the Black Knights in tackles with 13, including a sack, while Isaiah Treadway has 11 stops. Shelton is tied with Connor Lamons, Josh Guy and Cole Lamons for third-most tackles with 10.
Grainger’s offense, meanwhile, has scored two touchdowns the past two weeks. The Grizzlies – 1-2, 0-2 Region 1-4A under first-year coach Michael Manis – have dropped two straight conference games, losing at Greeneville 78-6 and at Sullivan East 20-6.
Cainnan Long ran for 55 yards against Sullivan East, scoring Grainger’s only touchdown on a 24-yard interception return. Jacob Hill averaged 24.7 yards per catch in Grainger’s first two games. The Grizzlies still want to be a running team but now do so out of a spread look. Juniors Bryson Bennett and Dylan Fowler have both seen time at quarterback, with senior Ty Overbay also in the backfield.
Senior running back Colton Smith leads Chuckey-Doak’s ground game with 213 yards and three touchdowns, while Brasen Murvin has gained 139 on a team-high 29 carries.
Cayden Tullock has settled into the quarterback role, having passed for 397 yards and five scores against one pick. Seven of his 13 completions have gone to Connor Lamons for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
“Everybody saw Matthew (Palazzo) as a tough guy to replace,” Ripley said. “Cayden has really stood out with how confident he’s been. I’m pleased with what he’s done as far as stepping in, being a starter for us. (Offensive coordinator) Matt Smith did a good job helping him prepare for that.”
Junior linebacker Tucker Gillette leads Grainger in total tackles with 21½. Hill and Overbay also play defensive back, and Britt Strader stood out to Ripley on Grainger’s defensive line — which bases out of a three-man front.
NORTH GREENE AT JELLICO
The Huskies couldn’t keep their momentum rolling after a Week 2 triumph, North Greene’s first win on the field since 2019. This week carries much more weight, however, as North Greene (1-2, 0-1 Region 1-1A) hits the road to face conference rival Jellico (1-2, 1-1). The Huskies lost their district opener to Unaka.
Trailing 14-0 at Lakeway Christian, North Greene nearly reached the red zone. But a lost fumble, one of five North Greene turnovers, ended the threat.
“Our kids have responded this week with two great days of practice, starting to figure things out,” Huskies coach Eric Tilson said. “It’s part of the culture change we’re trying to make. To us, practice doesn’t make perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect. They’re starting to put that together.”
Jellico started 0-2 with losses at Cloudland (42-7) and to Oakdale (49-19) before last week’s 34-26 win at Cosby.
The Blue Devils feature a diverse backfield with senior Carter Bolton, sophomore Trey Jefferson and freshman Samuel Proffitt. And they’ll often run even out of three- and four-wide looks. Jefferson will also line up at slot receiver for senior quarterback Kade Evans, whose top target has been junior Hunter Baird.
Jefferson gained 44 yards on 13 carries against the Eagles, including his early 9-yard touchdown. Evans completed 7-of-12 for 131 yards, finding Baird for two scores and scoring on a 25-yard keeper.
Jefferson and Bolton also line up at outside linebacker in Jellico’s 3-4 base defense.
Tyler Sanches has been the workhorse for North Greene, with 283 yards in three games.
“He always breaks the first tackle,” Tilson said.
And he’s not alone. Quarterback Tanner Sexton has rushed for 91 yards and both of North Greene’s offensive touchdowns so far. Yeshua Vaught, Ben Atnip and Zach Atnip are also starting to complement Sanches in the backfield.