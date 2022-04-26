Early in the game when West Greene had scoring opportunities against league leading Chuckey-Doak, there was a general feeling that the Buffaloes had better get some runs, because eventually the hard-hitting Black Knights were going to erupt.
Those scores for the Buffs didn’t happen. And Chuckey-Doak did erupt, rolling over West Greene 17-1 in District 1-2A action at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field Monday afternoon.
The Knights won their 11th straight game and stayed perfect in the league at 10-0, 16-3 overall on the season. West Greene fell to 4-5 in the league and 10-11 on the year.
With plenty of league action still left to play this week, Chuckey-Doak started Caden Tullock and he was pulled after 2 2/3 innings. Connor Landers pitched one inning and Dillon Shelton closed it out for the Knights as coaches are looking for ways to save some arm strength.
The Buffs got Tullock in a bit of a hole in the first two frames. In the first, a leadoff walk to Judson Higgins and a one out single by Cameron Wilhoit left Higgins at third. But Wilhoit was caught stealing for the second out, and Tullock came up with a strikeout to end that threat.
Then in the third, it looked pretty bleak for Tullock as back-to-back walks to Justin Tweed and Jaden Gregg was followed by a single in up the middle by Maddox Garber, loading the sacks with no outs. But Tullock found another gear, getting three straight strikeouts on called third strikes.
The Buffs never got another hit the rest of the ball game.
Meanwhile, WG starter Braden McCamey held the Knights off the board for two frames, but things began to fall apart in the third for the home team.
The Knights batted around, scoring five times on four hits and two bases on balls. Jaden Willett, Cole Lamons, Dillon Shelton and Datyn Bowman had RBIs.
They upped that lead to 8-0 in the fourth, including a solo home run over the right-center fence from Tullock. Connor Lamons knocked one home with a double.
Then things fell completely apart for West Greene in the fifth as the Knights scored nine times on only three hits as the Buffs were charged with four errors in the inning, plus they had four bases on balls.
West Greene’s only run came in the bottom of the fourth and it caused a bit of excitement. Jaden Gregg walked with one out. Shelton got a pair of strikeouts that seemingly would end the inning, but the ball was dropped on the third strike to Connor Campbell and after some hesitation he took off to first and was called safe. Chuckey-Doak argued that players were already leaving the field, thinking it was time to change innings, but the ruling was Campbell was safe at first.
Jaden Gregg had made it to third on the confusion, and he came on to score when a pitch to Austin Wampler went past the catcher to the backstop.
Chuckey-Doak managed the 17 runs on only nine hits, with Tullock lacing three of those, including the homer. He and Connor Lamons each scored three times. Austin McBurnett had two hits, including a double. Jaylen Willett had two RBIs.
West Greene had only two hits, a first inning single by Wilhoit and a second inning single by Garber.
Both teams are back in action this afternoon. Chuckey-Doak goes to South Greene and West Greene is home to Happy Valley.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 005 39 — 17 9 0
WEST GREENE 000 10 — 1 2 7
WP: Tullock. LP: McCamey HR: CD—Tullock. 2b Hits: CD—McBurnett, C.Lamons.