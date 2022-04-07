AFTON — Chuckey-Doak pitchers Connor Lamons, Jaylen Willett and Wade Fletcher have plenty of sizzle on their fastballs. The hiss produced by the seams cutting through the air and the rifle-like pop of the catcher’s mitt is intimidating.
And when when they’re locating like they were on Wednesday, they’re very tough to hit.
In an 11-0 run-rule win in five innings over the West Greene Buffaloes, the trio gave up just two hits, walked just one and struck out seven.
Lamons drew the start and pitched the first 2⅔ innings. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out three.
Jaylen Willett followed with 1⅓ perfect innings, striking out one.
And Fletcher closed the fifth, giving up a hit and striking out three.
Of the trio’s 86 combined pitches, 57 were strikes.
“Pitchers did a good job today,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett. “The three I threw today are probably my top three, but I’ve still got more arms to go. This is a good team. If we can stay focused and stay healthy, we’ll be fine.”
It’s the second time this week Chuckey-Doak has run-ruled the Buffaloes. In a 14-0 win in five innings at West Greene on Monday, Black Knights sophomore Christian Derry went the distance, gave up two hits, walked four and struck out seven.
Chuckey-Doak, now 9-3 overall and 6-0 in District 1-2A, travels to Lakeway Christian for a non-district game at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The Black Knights’ offense backed its pitching with 12 hits. Willett was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI, while Cadin Tullock was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI.
Connor Lamons was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Luke Myers was 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI; Datyn Bowman was 2-for-3; and Austin McBurnett had a hit and an RBI.
Dillon Shelton added a sacrifice fly, and Fletcher worked three walks in three at bats and scored two runs as West Greene hurlers issued seven free passes.
Despite the second straight run-rule win, Jimmy Willett felt the Black Knights left some production on the table.
“We could hit that pitching like we should,” he said. “We struggle with slow pitchers. We need to be situational hitters. This was a game we needed to let the ball travel and put it to the back side of the field. We got a few hits through, but …
“Our guys got too relaxed. We can’t do that getting deeper into the year. We’ve got to try to stay focused. But there’s a fine line there, too. You want them to play with confidence and be comfortable. But we’ve got to stay focused and be able to situational hit.”
Keith Valentine had a sharp single to left in the third inning and Austin Wampler hammered a double to center in the fifth for West Greene’s only hits.
West Greene, which drops to 4-9, 2-4, will play at Unicoi County on Thursday.