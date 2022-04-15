ERWIN — It took a while for Chuckey-Doak’s high-powered offense to get rolling on Friday.
But once it did, there would be no denying the Black Knights their seventh straight win.
Chuckey-Doak scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning for an 8-4 come-from-behind, non-district victory at Unicoi County.
“When the guys get up, I think they can beat anybody. I really do,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Jimmy Willett. “They’re a good team. They’re solid. If they stay focused, they’re tough.”
Willett’s upbeat feeling about his team is justified. Chuckey-Doak belted five homers in a 19-0 non-district rout of Volunteer on Thursday. And after Friday’s win, the Knights boast a 12-3 record before diving back into district play next week.
Christian Derry led off Chuckey-Doak’s six-run sixth with a single and was run for by Luke Myers.
After Austin McBurnett walked to put runners on first and second, Cadin Tullock singled to right field to score Myers to pull Chuckey-Doak within 4-3.
Jaylen Willett followed with a bunt and Unicoi’s pitcher threw the ball over first base and down the right-field line, allowing McBurnett and Tullock to score to push Chuckey-Doak ahead 5-4.
Willett scored on a passed ball to make it 6-4. And after Connor Lamons walked, Wade Fletcher drove a pitch over the fence in left center for a two-run homer and the 8-4 final.
“We laid down a timely bunt, they made an error and we just got fired up,” said Jimmy Willett. “We jumped on them after that and just never let up.”
Fletcher’s homer is his fifth of the season and Chuckey-Doak’s 23rd as a team.
“They’re hitting the ball,” Jimmy Willett said. “And the home runs they’re hitting are solid. It’s a good group. I’m privileged to have them.”
Chuckey-Doak finished with 10 hits with eight players getting at least one.
Fletcher finished 2-for-4 with four RBI, while McBurnett was 2-for-4 and Cole Lamons had a double. Tullock, Jaylen Willett, Connor Lamons, Dillon Shelton and Derry each had a single.
“We can hit one through nine, and that means a lot,” Jimmy Willett said. “They worked hard in the offseason on their hitting and they’re hitting every day now.
“That’s what’s going to carry them through. We’re good enough hitting the ball, the few errors we do make we can make up for with the bats.”
Jaylen Willett pitched 2⅔ hitless, scoreless innings of relief for the win. He walked two and struck out four.
Fletcher drew the start and worked the first 4⅓ innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, walked five and struck out six.
Chuckey-Doak will host Happy Valley in a District 1-2A game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.