GRAY — Foul trouble made a difference for Chuckey-Doak. But not as big of a difference as the Black Knights’ experience.
Wade Fletcher and Hayden Anderson kept the Black Knights alive with their perimeter shooting, and Roberto Vazquez finished the job as top seed Chuckey-Doak will return to its first district championship game since 2019. Overcoming a 12-point halftime deficit, the Black Knights rallied past No. 4 seed West Greene and held on for a 69-64 victory in Friday’s District 1-2A semifinals at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium.
Anderson hit three of Chuckey-Doak’s five 3-pointers in the third quarter, finishing with 19 points.
Vazquez, who went 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, made two critical plays with the Black Knights ahead 65-63. After taking a charge with 25 seconds remaining, Vazquez then drew an intentional foul after being knocked into the West Greene bench. The ensuing free throws by him and Cadin Tullock built a 69-63 lead before the Buffaloes (13-13) got the ball back.
“By gosh, was West Greene ready to play or what?” a relieved Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles said.
Christian Derry left early with two fouls after scoring the first four points for Chuckey-Doak (16-8). But he hit three baskets and went 7-of-8 at the charity stripe in the second half to finish with 17.
“Christian’s got to be smarter than that; when the ref calls a double foul (in the first quarter), no more,” Broyles said. “You saw how getting him back opens up everything. He got it and he scored.”
Tullock also hit double figures with 11. Having battled illness recently, Tullock hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter. Anderson’s final triple put Chuckey-Doak ahead 50-47 after three.
Isaiah Treadway scored through contact to begin a 6-0 run which gave the Black Knights a 57-52 lead.
Leyton Frye kept West Greene alive, stealing the ball for an and-one and hitting two free throws to make it a 65-63 game with 35 seconds left.
Frye led the Buffaloes with 19 points, and Ethan Turner had 14. But West Greene head coach Allen Tolliver counted 13 missed layups which ultimately kept the Buffaloes out of the district championship game.
“First half, everything went as planned … but it’s hard to win a game missing 13 layups,” Tolliver said.
Frye’s and-one broke a 9-9 tie, and the Buffaloes didn’t trail again until the final minute of the third quarter.
Fletcher kept Chuckey-Doak close with two 3-pointers, but West Greene used a 10-0 run capped by Turner’s short jumper to build a 36-22 lead. Joshi Haase’s long 3-pointer made it 39-27 at halftime.
Kaeden Williams also hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points for the Buffs. Austin Wampler scored all seven of his points in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Both teams return to action at Daniel Boone High School on Tuesday. West Greene plays Johnson County in the third-place game at 6 p.m.
Chuckey-Doak and South Greene square off for the District 1-2A championship at 7:30 p.m., with the Black Knights seeking their first district crown since 2013.
C-D 13 14 23 19 — 69
W-G 20 19 8 17 — 64
C-D (69): Hayden Anderson 19, Christian Derry 17, Cadin Tullock 11, Isaiah Treadway 8, Wade Fletcher 6, Roberto Vazquez 5, Dillon Shelton 3.
WG (64): Leyton Frye 19, Ethan Turner 15, Kaeden Williams 8, Austin Wampler 7, Joshi Haase 6, Aaron Waddell 4, Ashton Williams 3, Drake McIntyre 2.
3-pointers: Hayden Anderson 4, Wade Fletcher 2, Leyton Frye 2, Cadin Tullock 2, Kaeden Williams 2, Joshi Haase, Austin Wampler.