These days, the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights baseball team cranks out wins like Krispy Kreme makes doughnuts – by the dozen.
The Knights reeled off their 12th straight win on Tuesday, getting four shutout innings on the mound from senior Cole Lamons en route to a 5-2 District 1-2A victory at South Greene.
Chuckey-Doak improves to 17-3 overall and 11-0 in the district, while South Greene falls to 6-16, 4-7.
Lamons gave up one hit, walked three and struck out one.
Christian Derry worked 2⅓ innings of relief for Chuckey-Doak. He gave up three hits, two runs, walked two and struck out six.
Wade Fletcher got the final two outs for the Black Knights. He walked one and struck out two.
Lamons also helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Chuckey-Doak finished with six hits. Austin McBurnett had a double and an RBI, Jaylen Willett had a double, and Dillon Shelton and Datyn Bowman each had a hit.
South Greene grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
Shelton and Bowman reached on back-to-back singles to lead off the frame before moving to second and third on a sacrifice bunt by Derry.
McBurnett then lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Shelton for the 1-0 lead.
Chuckey-Doak pushed across two runs in the fourth for a 3-0 lead.
Willett led off with a double to right and scored on a bunt single by Lamons to make it 2-0. Luke Myers, running for Lamons, scored on a two-out error for the 3-0 lead.
McBurnett gave Chuckey-Doak a 4-0 lead in the fourth when he doubled to center with one out, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout.
TJ Buckner pulled South Greene within 4-2 with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Chuckey-Doak made it 5-2 in the seventh when Bowman walked, stole second and third, and scored on an error.
Nate Lisenby, Tucker Brown and Hayden Hartman each had a hit for South Greene.
Dustin Crum drew the start on the mound for South Greene and took the loss. In four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, walked one and struck out three.
Lisenby tossed the final three innings for the Rebels. He gave up two hits, two unearned runs, walked one and struck out four.
Chuckey-Doak will host North Greene and South Greene travels to Northview Academy on Thursday. Both games are slated for 5 p.m.