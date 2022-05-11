MOSHEIM — Rio Little hardly noticed the crowd congregating near the north goal.
The junior captain blocked out the environment as he stepped up to take Chuckey-Doak’s fifth penalty kick — one that would extend the Black Knights’ season at least two more matches.
In Tuesday’s District 1-A semifinals at Jim Sauceman Field, Little placed the ball into the net and sent Chuckey-Doak into Thursday’s district championship match. After 100 minutes, the No. 3 seed Black Knights broke the scoreless draw with No. 2 West Greene by winning the penalty kick shootout 4-2.
“I didn’t hear anything. I didn’t hear any cheers, didn’t hear the crowd,” Little said. “The only thing I saw was me, the keeper and the ball … I got this like good feeling that came over me, that I knew I was going to make the shot before I even took it.”
After all, penalty kick shootouts at West Greene had become familiar to Little. He took one of the PKs his sophomore season when the Black Knights (6-10) won at Mosheim during the 2021 regular season.
And just like last spring, the teams split the regular season series before the Black Knights won at West Greene in the district semifinal round.
“We had that underdog mentality,” Little said. “We had our heads high the entire game, no matter what happened, like we have something to prove.”
Ethan Wagers, Tyler Morrison and Roberto Vazquez all hit their penalty kicks for Chuckey-Doak, with West Greene goalkeeper Hunter Gregg saving the Knights’ third attempt.
Freshman goalkeeper Levi Wirt saved nine shots for Chuckey-Doak before adding stopping the Buffaloes’ second penalty kick. West Greene’s third attempt went wide left.
“Levi’s getting better and better,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said. “It’s the little things we’ve been working on all season. At the beginning, it was just judging the ball, and he’s grown leaps and bounds.”
Dani Cicero hit West Greene’s first penalty kick, and Christian Fuentes hit the fourth to keep the Buffaloes alive in the shootout at 3-2 before Little’s clincher.
Vazquez took six shots, and Wagers five to lead the Black Knights’ offense.
Gregg saved 11 shots for West Greene, which finished with a 6-6 overall mark.
Blair Shelton, the first All-State soccer player in Buffaloes history, saw his career end with the defeat. He finished with seven goals and nearly 20 assists for his senior campaign. His shot in the 95th minute just grazed the left post.
Joshi Haase, West Greene’s leading scorer with 20 goals, took five shots on goal. He, Cicero and Jonas Wick played their last match at WGHS Tuesday night.
“That’s a lot of production we’re losing,” West Greene coach Logan Minnick said. “Blair, he’s meant everything to this program. I think over the past four years, we’ve had some of the better teams in West Greene history. He’s been a great part of that.”
UP NEXT
Chuckey-Doak travels to Johnson City for Thursday’s District 1-A championship against University High. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.