Coming into what might be the most unusual season he has ever faced, Chuckey-Doak boys basketball coach Sam Broyles has no idea what to expect in the 2020-21 campaign.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions the Black Knights were able to do almost no team work over the summer, And when restrictions were lightened, many Black Knights were already working with football, and then quarantines have limited availability once practice resumed at the first of November.
Broyles was even quick to mention on top of all the other challenges coming into the season, the Chuckey-Doak community lost revered coach Ray “Teedee” Maupin in recent weeks, which was just another blow.
“This has been like nothing that I’ve ever been a part of,” Broyles said. “We’re dealing with a problem that is all over the world. We’ve had it pretty tough here, and I have had several kids out in the preseason.
"This really is a scary time. We don’t know if we are going to get to play, and then will it be like football where we miss every other week? The biggest difference for us is we’re going to be inside now, and who knows how that will go? Then to make things worse we lose coach Maupin right before the season starts.”
The Chuckey-Doak boys will not take the floor until Dec. 1, because with so few practices together Broyles does not think his team will be ready until then.
“The teams that have more experience are going to benefit this year. You don’t have much time to work together so if you bring back guys that have worked together you have an advantage, at least early,” Broyles said. “You may have to be moving kids up and down from J.V. and varsity all year, just not knowing who is going to be available is going to be a challenge.”
The Black Knights are coming off of a tough season where they went 8-21 but were within 10 points in 13 of those losses.
Chuckey-Doak’s top returner is senior swingman Tyler Ramsey. The 6-foot-2 wing can do a little bit of everything on offense, and will be counted on to carry much of the scoring load this season. On defense his length makes him a tough perimeter defender.
“Tyler is going to be crucial this year,” Broyles said. “Just being able to keep everybody up through this time is going to be very important. He is a guy that is a good shooter, a good scorer, and we are going to count on him.”
Kameron Yost is also a returning senior at the guard spot. Chuckey-Doak will count on him to handle much of the ball-handling duties.
What Broyles likes most about his senior guards is that they both play at full speed all the time, and the Knights will need that kind of effort with a tough District 2-2A slate in front of them.
“This is a group that plays hard, and they will give you everything they have,” Broyles said. “That is something you love as a coach. We know we have some teams in our district like Greeneville, Grainger and South Greene that have some good players back. We are going to have to step up on defense to handle those teams.”
In the paint, Chuckey-Doak brings back senior Eli Beddingfield as a physical presence on the block, but he has not played or practiced basketball since March, and Broyles expects it to take some time for him to transition from football.
Broyles does think his post rotation has the ability to challenge opponents this season. Joining the physical Beddingfield is 6-6 freshman Christian Derry, who could be another force in the paint.
Hayden Anderson is a long athlete who shined with the junior varsity last year and is now poised to play a bigger role in the varsity rotation. He can run the floor and will pose matchup problems for many opposing post players.
Wesley Bowers is a 6-4 sophomore that Broyles also expects to be a contributor down low after becoming bigger and stronger in the offseason.
Drake Cox is the Black Knights’ final senior. He transferred from David Crockett last year and had to play on the junior varsity team. Now fully eligible, Broyles thinks he is in position to take on an important role on the perimeter.
Sophomore Cadin Tullock and Roberto Vazquez, a junior, will compete for minutes at the point guard spot, but Broyles needs to see both in live action to get a better feeling about who he can count on in crunch time.
Jaylen Willett, Kendall Barner and Wade Fletcher are all junior guards who bring athleticism to the lineup, but they do not have much experience in varsity action.
Freshmen Brock Rush, Luke Myers and Isaiah Treadway might also get varsity opportunities this season.
Broyles expects all of his player to see important minutes this season, and feels depth will be even more valuable as teams try to navigate illness, quarantines and contact tracing.
CHUCKEY-DOAK BLACK KNIGHTS
No. Name Grade
44 Hayden Anderson Jr.
42 Wesley Bowers So.
40 Christian Derry Fr.
34 Eli Beddingfield Sr.
30 Isaiah Treadway Fr.
25 Wade Fletcher Jr.
24 Luke Myers Fr.
22 Jaylen Willett Jr.
20 Tyler Ramsey Sr.
15 Ethan Grindstaff So.
14 Kendall Barner Jr.
12 Roberto Vazquez Jr.
5 Brock Rush Fr.
4 Cadin Tullock So.
3 Drake Cox Sr.
2 Kameron Yost Sr.
BLACK NIGHTS
2020-21 SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Dec. 1 PROVIDENCE ACADEMY
Dec. 4 at Claiborne
Dec. 8 at West Greene
Dec. 11 CUMBERLAND GAP
Dec. 15 GRAINGER
Dec. 17 at North Greene
Dec. 18 KACHEA
Dec. 21 HAMPTON
Dec. 28 KACHEA
Jan. 4 HAPPY VALLEY
Jan. 8 at Greeneville
Jan. 12 NORTH GREENE
Jan. 15 at South Greene
Jan. 19 at Providence Academy
Jan. 22 CLAIBORNE
Jan. 26 WEST GREENE
Jan. 29 at Cumberland Gap
Feb. 2 at Grainger
Feb. 5 GREENEVILLE
Feb. 12 SOUTH GREENE
Feb. 15 at Hampton