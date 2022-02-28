AFTON — Chuckey-Doak has a loaded roster that seems to be getting better by the game, and coach Sam Broyles seems to know just the right buttons to push to get the most out of the Black Knights.
After Pigeon Forge cut a double-digit lead to four late in the third quarter of Saturday’s Region 1-2A quarterfinal, Broyles called time out to insert a smaller lineup.
The move proved to be pure genius as the Black Knights – with Cadin Tullock, Hayden Anderson, Ethan Grindstaff, Wade Fletcher and Dillon Shelton on the floor – stretched their lead back to double digits by the end of the third and ran off with a 79-63 win.
“We went with that lineup and it sparked us right there,” Broyles said. “… Give Pigeon Forge credit. They hit a lot of outside shots that they hadn’t been hitting all year. But when we put in that lineup, we started pressing them, picking them up full court and we turned them over four out of five times. That gave us that comfortable lead again and then we were able to get out (starting) five back in there, and they played better in the fourth quarter.”
Coming out of the timeout, Grindstaff knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Chuckey-Doak a 47-40 lead at the 3:19 mark of the third.
After Pigeon Forge got a 3 from Tanner Robinson to make it 47-43, Chuckey-Doak outscored the Tigers 11-2 the rest of the third to take a 58-45 lead.
Anderson opened the 11-2 spurt with a free throw. Tullock grabbed a long rebound and popped in a short jumper and followed that with a 3 from the left wing to give the Black Knights a 53-43 lead.
Grindstaff scored on a layup before Shelton closed the quarter with a jumper off the glass and a free throw.
Pigeon Forge got no closer than 10 points in the fourth quarter as Chuckey-Doak led by as many as 17 points three times – on a 3 from the left corner by Tullock with 5:10 to play, on two free throws from Isaiah Treadway with 4:16 to play and on free throw from Christian Derry with 1:02 to play.
Chuckey-Doak put its multi-faceted offense on display in the first quarter while jumping to a 23-13 lead.
Seven Black Knights scored in the period with six players accounting for the team’s first six buckets.
Tullock opened the game with a 3 and had seven points in the first. Derry had four points in the quarter, Anderson and Grindstaff each hit a 3, Roberto Vazquez had a steal and layup, Treadway had a layup and Shelton hit a jumper in the lane.
“When we have that many people who can score, it makes us better,” Broyles said. “The players have to understand there will be times when the same player isn’t going to get the ball every time down the floor. We have to get over our egos and understand the ball will come to you, give it time. And I think they did that tonight.”
In the second quarter, Tullock scored six points, Derry had three and Anderson hit a 3 as Chuckey-Doak went to halftime with a 35-26 lead.
The Knights shared the ball well again at the outset of the third quarter. Treadway knocked down a 3 from the left wing, Derry kissed a short shot off the glass and in, Anderson had a putback and Tullock had a tip-in in a 9-5 run that gave Chuckey-Doak a 44-31 lead.
Pigeon Forge then went on a 9-0 run that was capped by a 3 from Mason Shults, which prompted Broyles to call the timeout and insert the smaller lineup.
Tullock finished with a game-high 29 points. Treadway had 11 points, while Derry finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Chuckey-Doak, now 18-8, will play Alcoa (15-17) in the Region 1-2A semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School.
Alcoa defeated Johnson County 66-61 in a quarterfinal on Saturday.
“This was a good win against a good Pigeon Forge team tonight,” Broyles said. “This gives us some confidence, and Johnson County playing with Alcoa gives us some confidence, too. But maybe Alcoa had a bad night?
“When you look at Alcoa’s record, you have to look at who they’ve played. They’ve played a lot of those Knoxville teams, so they’re going to be ready. We’re going to have to take care of the basketball. And we’re bigger than they are, so we’ve got to take advantage of that. We’ve got to play better defense and box out on the boards.”