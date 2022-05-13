JOHNSON CITY — The Chuckey-Doak Black Knights tossed University High off its backs on Thursday, defeating the Bucs 2-1 in the District 1-A soccer tournament championship match at East Tennessee State University’s Summers-Taylor Stadium.
It’s Chuckey-Doak’s third district championship in the past five years, but its first since 2019. It’s also the Knights’ first win over University in the past five meetings between the two clubs.
The Knights lost both regular-season matches against University this season and lost three times to the Bucs in 2021, including a 5-0 loss in the district tourney championship.
“The difference tonight is we finished,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite. “The first time we played them this year, we had a lot of chances and we just couldn’t put it in the net. And the second time we played them this year, we had a lot of chances and we just couldn’t put it in the net.
“Tonight, we got two. Could we have played better? Of course. But finishing was the difference for us tonight.”
Chuckey-Doak’s district championship is eerily similar to the last time it won the title in 2019. That season, the Knights also dropped both regular-season matches to University before upending the box in the district tourney final.
“It’s amazing to win, to get back on top,” said Chuckey-Doak senior Roberto Vazquez, who was also a member of the 2019 title team. “Freshman year, we won it. Then we lost a year from COVID. And then losing last year sucked. So this is some revenge.”
Chuckey-Doak will host Gatlinburg-Pittman in a Region 1-A semifinal on Tuesday, while University travels to Alcoa for the other semifinal.
Chuckey-Doak scored on its first two shots Thursday.
The Knights grabbed a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute when Vazquez played a through ball to Ethan Grindstaff, who slid the ball to the right past University keeper Sam McGee.
Chuckey-Doak made it 2-0 in the 24th minute when Grindstaff took a short pass from Vazquez in front of the goal and knocked it home.
Late in the match, Grindstaff injured his left knee during contact with a University player near midfield and had to be helped off the pitch.
“He injured the knee in basketball,” Braithwaite said. “I don’t know how bad it is now, but I’m hoping it’s not anything crazy so he can be ready for Tuesday.”
While Chuckey-Doak’s offense got rolling early, its defense denied University any shots the entire first half as Hayden Anderson and Nic Fugate worked to keep University’s top threat Abel Pate in check.
University rallied in the final minutes, breaking through on an indirect kick from Braden Williams to pull the Bucs within 2-1 with 5:57 to play.
Shortly thereafter, University’s Elijah Kadish had the Chuckey-Doak faithful holding its breath and Bucs fans roaring when he struck a ball from the left side that sailed wide right.
The shot appeared so pure that the PA announcer announced the goal before declaring no goal.
With 30 seconds to play, Williams sent a free kick from 30 yards out low into the box that the Knights cleared just in front of the goal.
“The first half, we kind of played how we’ve played all season. We played well,” said Braithwaite, whose Knights outshot University 14-3. “The second half was very stressful. We definitely were not playing like we were in the first half. We were missing balls, swinging away, not clearing, kind of panicking.
“We moved some pieces around there at the end to shore up the defense, kind of pack the box a little bit out of sheer panic. But it played out well.”